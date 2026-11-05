Finger Lakes Rail Experience debuts Christmas excursion

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Finger Lakes Rail Experience will conclude its second operating season by launching a new holiday-themed excursion. The 2026 Finger Lakes Christmas Train will offer 70-minute round trips on Nov. 28–29 and Dec. 4–6, 11–13, and 18–20.

The trips will depart from downtown Canandaigua at 25 Pleasant St. and will travel to the Shortsville depot, which will serve as the North Pole destination. Passengers can expect Christmas music, activities on board, hot chocolate, cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus.

The operation has secured support from Canandaigua National Bank, Finger Lakes Railway, FMW Solutions, and other key partners. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society, stewards of the Shortsville depot, along with other local and regional nonprofit organizations.

“We’re overjoyed at the opportunity to bring Christmas to Canandaigua this season, and we can’t speak highly enough of everyone locally who has helped make this possible,” said Steve Hooper, general manager of the Finger Lakes Rail Experience. “These enduring local partnerships are what make this program so successful, and we’re excited to bring a little holiday magic to the Finger Lakes.”

The Finger Lakes Rail Experience began operations in 2025 and provides excursions on the Finger Lakes Railway from Canandaigua, Geneva, Waterloo, and Syracuse. Previous offerings have included wine trains, scenic excursions, and other themed trips throughout the calendar year. The operator says its activities have generated more than $3 million in economic impact for the Finger Lakes region’s tourism economy.

Visit the Finger Lakes Rail Experience website for more information and tickets.

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