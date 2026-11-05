NTSB releases preliminary report on worker fatality at Oklahoma company

WASHINGTON — A worker who was part of a crew attempting to move a covered hopper at an Oklahoma feed company was killed when he was struck by a the car as it was overturned by a derail, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The incident occurred Oct. 7, 2026, at the Hardy Farms facility in Durant, Okla. A two-person crew was using a front-end loader to move the hopper car, with the operator of the loader pushing against the right side of the car while a second crew member was on the left side to operate the hand brake. As the operator positioned the bucket, the car began rolling downgrade toward a derail positioned to keep cars from rolling onto Union Pacific’s main line.

The operator boarded the car and attempted to apply the handbrake before the car reached the derail, but was unable to do so; he jumped clear of the car and shouted to the second worker to do the same. The second worker attempted to do so but was struck by the overturning hopper. A news report subsequently identified the victim as 20-year-old Axcell Hernandez [see “NTSB investigating …,” Trains.com, Oct. 8, 2026].

The NTSB investigation is continuing.

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