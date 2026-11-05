Norfolk Southern begins offering hiring bonuses for experienced conductors

ATLANTA — Norfolk Southern has started offering $50,000 hiring bonuses for experienced conductors at 11 priority locations and $30,000 bonuses at seven other terminals as a way to quickly boost staffing levels.

The priority terminals are Binghamton, N.Y.; Cincinnati; Decatur, Ill.; Elkhart and Fort Wayne, Ind.; Princeton, Ind.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Louisville, Ky.; Roanoke, Va.; Shire Oaks, Pa.; and Toledo, Ohio.

The terminals offering $30,000 for certified conductors are Conway, Pa.; Atlanta; Elrama, Pa.; Altoona, Pa.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Bellevue, Ohio, according to a hiring notice posted on the railroad’s website Monday.

“As part of our commitment to meeting current and anticipated demand, Norfolk Southern is hiring conductors ready to be part of a dynamic team and contribute to one of the nation’s premier transportation companies,” the railroad said in an email to Trains. “In addition to exceptional benefits, compensation and opportunities to grow, a conductor job with NS also comes with an unprecedented level of job security thanks to the jobs-for-life guarantee made as part of our anticipated merger with Union Pacific, applicable to all unionized railroaders employed by the company at the time of merger approval.”

NS set a workforce productivity record during the third quarter as traffic grew. But terminal dwell has been increasing at the railroad’s hump yards for five straight weeks and the number of trains held per day climbed to an average of seven last week, up from three the prior week.

“Terminal dwell remains a worry,” independent analyst Rick Paterson wrote in his Nov. 1 State of the Rails report, which closely follows public railroad performance data. Average terminal dwell rose to 26.1 hours, the highest it’s been since the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment of February 2023 created a bottleneck on the railroad’s busiest corridor, Paterson said of the week ending Oct. 23.

“We have begun localized hiring to support growth, and targeted train plan consolidations will reduce labor intensity where demand is strongest,” Chief Operating Officer Brian Barr said on the railroad’s quarterly earnings call last month.

Meanwhile, the railroad has taken steps to reduce its crew needs by running longer trains and making terminal improvements. “For example, consolidating smaller trains between Birmingham [Ala.] and Macon [Ga.] saved 14 crew starts per week,” Barr said.

By redesigning car connections at terminals and removing unnecessary touches, NS eliminated 95 crew starts per week, Barr said.

“Our team is actively recruiting and training new T&E employees to augment our resource base to accommodate growth while we still drive smart productivity and efficiency actions,” CEO Mark George said on the earnings call.

NS volume was up 3% for the quarter, with the growth spread evenly among its merchandise, intermodal, and coal networks.

“The challenge we all have as an industry is to bring on T&E resources. It’s a grind,” George said. “These are hard jobs to fill. You know, you have considerable attrition through a six-month training process, so you have to basically hire double what you think you need because you’re going to end up losing half by the time you get to the end of a six-month training process.”

He added: “And that means you have to predict six months in the future what the volumes are going to be. And if you get that wrong, you might be either short or you could be long on resources … So we have to somehow crack that nut and figure out how to ensure that we’ve got an adequate buffer in our resources to be able to accommodate a little bit more volume when we don’t expect it.”

The $50,000 hiring bonuses are available in increments as conductors hit milestones including NS familiarization, at six months, 12 months, and 18 months.

Although the other U.S. Class I railroads are hiring, NS appears to be alone among U.S. railroads in offering signing bonuses for experienced conductors, a move that can put conductors in revenue service much more quickly than hiring off the street.

— To report news or errors, contact trainsnewswire@firecrown.com.