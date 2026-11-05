OmniTRAX sees demand for Blue Island, Ill., logistics hub

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — OmniTRAX has signed a number of new tenants for its Blue Island logistics hub, the rail and real estate company said today (Nov. 5).

The 90-acre facility on Chicago’s south side began operations in February [see “OmniTRAX opens new logistics hub …,” Trains.com, Feb. 26, 2026]. It borders 119th and Division streets within the Blue Island Commercial Center, and is served by OmniTRAX’s Chicago Rail Link. The site, near Interstate 57, features bulk commodity rail-to-truck transloading and secure storage for trucks, trailers, and containers.

Demand has led the company to begin planning the second phase of site development.

“Blue Island’s strategic location has been a key reason customers come here and stay here,” OmniTRAX Rail Real Estate Director Alex Gronewoller said in a press release. “We believe in the benefits of this site, and that’s why we wanted to grow our relationship with Blue Island. They’ve been a great partner as we all work to bring new jobs and investment to the community.”

More information on the site and company is available at the OmniTRAX website.

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