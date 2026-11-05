Amtrak urges travelers to book early for Thanksgiving travel

WASHINGTON — Amtrak has issued its annual call for customers to book early for travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period, a recommendation given additional weight by increasing rail travel overall.

The railroad says the Thanksgiving period is its busiest season, as well as one of the busiest nationwide. Amtrak broke records with more than 1.2 million trips during the period in 2025, an increase of almost 6% from the previous year.

“Amtrak is experiencing record demand, a testament to the comfortable and convenient experience of traveling by train,” interim Amtrak President Byl Herrmann said in a press release. “ We are honored to help customers reach their holiday destinations safely and comfortably, while offering more departures, amenities, and services during a time when they appreciate them most.”

On the Northeast Corridor, the railroad will increase capacity by adding cars to some Northeast Regional trains between Nov. 20-30. It will also add two Northeast Regional trains on the New York-Washington portion of the corridor on Nov. 24-25 and Nov. 28-29.

Tickets can be purchased on the Amtrak website or mobile app, at in-station kiosks or ticket windows at staffed stations, or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

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