Gains continue for U.S. weekly rail traffic

WASHINGTON — Weekly U.S. rail traffic continues to run ahead of 2025 levels, although results for the week ending Oct. 31, 2026, were a bit more modest than prior weeks.

Volume for the week was 514,080 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.5% compared with the same week last year. That followed gains of 7.2%, 8.5%, and 7.8% the previous three weeks. The overall figure included 233,816 carloads, an increase of 3% over the same week in 2025, and 280,264 containers and trailers, up 3.9%.

For the year to date, the U.S. volume of 22,115,264 carloads and intermodal units is an increase of 3.8% over the first 43 weeks of 2025. The 9,843,359 carloads are a gain of 2.7%, while the 12,271,905 intermodal units are an increase of 4.7%.

North American volume for the week, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, was 715,620 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.3% from the corresponding week in 2025. That includes 346,689 carloads, up 3.9%, and 368,931 intermodal units, up 4.7%. The year-to-date volume of 30,283,381 carloads and intermodal units is an increase of 3.3% compared with the same period last year.

In Canada, traffic included 99,849 carloads, up 5.1%, and 74,070 intermodal units, up 4% from the same week last year. Through 43 weeks of 2026, total volume is 7,099,078 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.5%.

Mexican volume for the week was 13,024 carloads, up 11.1% from the same week a year ago, and 14,597 intermodal units, up 26.9%. For the year to date, Mexican traffic is 1,069,039 carloads and intermodal units, a gain of 5.5%.

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