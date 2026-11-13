Trail’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for doctors who like team-based care and mountain-town living. If you want solid income plus easy access to skiing, biking, and lakes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Health Match BC (Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital)

Health Match BC (Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital) Location: Trail, OR

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Fee-for-service; estimated annual billings $300,000–$500,000, plus potential RSA incentives (retention premium, flat fee, relocation funding, recruitment incentive, and RCME support as listed in posting)

Mix office-based and inpatient neurology in a regional hospital with MRI, EEG, and EMG on site. You’ll join a networked stroke and neurology service, can shape your practice (e.g., movement disorders, seizures, general neurology, TIA clinic), and have chances to teach through UBC and join Interior Health’s NAVIG8 Emerging Medical Leaders Program.

Employer: Health Match BC (Lower Columbia Community Health Centre)

(Lower Columbia Community Health Centre) Location: Trail, OR

Type: Contract (locum, 1 year)

Schedule: 3 days per week , starting late October 2026 , ~700 patients, up to 10 weeks vacation coverage per year

, starting , ~700 patients, up to per year Compensation: Clinical Service Contract (physician overhead negotiable), may qualify for RSA retention flat fee if in community 9+ months

One-year locum in a team-based, community-governed clinic with low admin load and strong interprofessional support (NPs, RNs, social workers, MOAs, and Primary Care Network services). It’s a good way to test out Trail living, enjoy flexible time off, and teach residents and medical students through UBC.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and reach out while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.