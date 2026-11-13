TradingKey - AMD (AMD)'s 2027 growth outlook has improved significantly. According to the company's latest disclosure, customers have expanded deployment plans for EPYC processors and Instinct accelerators, and AMD has also secured more critical supply, projecting that server revenue will double year-over-year in 2027.

CEO Lisa Su expects the company's overall revenue growth to exceed 80% in 2027, with the AI business serving as the primary growth driver.

Meanwhile, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang's resignation could present competitive opportunities for AMD. Customers may consequently accelerate the diversification of AI chip suppliers, and AMD is poised to win more orders and market share; however, Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem and customer base still represent significant competitive advantages.

AMD shares rebounded significantly after a previous sharp drop, surging more than 13% on November 9 alone to recover all ground lost since the earlier steep decline. As of the close on November 12, AMD was at $585.3, about 11.1% below its 52-week high of $658.52.

Whether the short-term rebound can be sustained and whether the stock price can break through key moving averages will influence its upside potential over the next 12 months.

[Source: TradingView]

AI Business Accelerates Ramp-Up, Wall Street Average Price Target at $657

On the fundamentals front, AMD reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results on November 3, with revenue rising 45% year-over-year to $13.377 billion and Data Center revenue surging 97% year-over-year to $8.5 billion.

Third-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $2.09, up 74% year-over-year. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be approximately $17 billion, plus or minus 3%, with a non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 55%.

For 2027, management expects total company revenue to grow by more than 80% year-over-year, with Data Center revenue accounting for over 80% of total revenue. Within that, EPYC server CPU revenue is expected to double year-over-year, while Data Center AI revenue is projected to grow by more than twofold.

Product shipments and customer deployments are key to AMD achieving its growth targets. The company has begun volume shipments of the Instinct MI455X GPU, and customers including Anthropic, Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), OpenAI, and Oracle (ORCL) have already deployed their first Helios racks.

As partners such as Lenovo, HPE, Dell, and Super Micro Computer scale up deliveries of related systems, AMD's AI infrastructure business is poised for further growth. If AI accelerator shipments and customer procurements continue to rise, the expansion of the Data Center business is expected to drive earnings growth and provide support for the stock price.

[Source: StockAnalysis]

On the institutional front, as of November 12, according to StockAnalysis, the 53 analysts covering AMD had an average price target of $657.49, implying an upside of approximately 12.38% from the November 12 closing price, with a consensus rating of "Strong Buy."

Stifel raised its price target from $700 to $725 on November 4; Oppenheimer upgraded its rating from "Perform" to "Outperform" on November 9 with a $600 price target, modeling approximately 135% revenue growth for the Data Center segment in 2027 and projecting that server CPU market share expansion will improve the margin profile.

Based on the November 12 closing price of $585.30, the price targets from the two firms imply upsides of approximately 23.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

AMD Technicals Strengthen: Stock Poised to Advance Toward $700 by 2027

[Source: TradingView]

As of the close on November 12 ET, AMD was at $585.30, up 5.86% for the day, after touching an intraday high of $594. The stock has decisively broken above its previous resistance zones of $515–$523 and $548, but remains approximately 11.1% below its 52-week high of $658.52.

Momentum indicators have improved in tandem. The 14-day RSI stands at around 57.5, having reclaimed 50 while remaining below the traditional overbought threshold of 70. The daily MACD has crossed above the signal line but remains below the zero line, indicating strengthening rebound momentum, though the medium-term trend still awaits further confirmation.

On the volume front, daily trading volume exceeded 45 million shares for four consecutive trading sessions from November 9 to 12, reaching approximately 55.41 million shares on November 12. The rebound is no longer confined to a single-day volume surge; however, after consecutive rapid gains, buying support during pullbacks still warrants close attention.

Regarding moving averages, the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day simple moving averages stand at approximately $519, $553, and $422, respectively, with the stock moving back above all three lines. However, the 50-day moving average remains above the 20-day moving average, indicating that the short-term recovery has not yet fully translated into a bullish alignment.

To the upside, $594–$600 serves as the primary near-term resistance zone. If the stock breaks out on heavy volume and holds, the next level to watch would be around $620, followed by the prior high of $658.52. A decisive breakout above the previous high would make $700 the next level to monitor.

To the downside, $550–$555 is the primary support zone, encompassing the 50-day moving average and the November 12 intraday low of $554.90. If it breaks below this level on a closing basis, the next support to watch is $519–$523; if that fails to hold, attention will shift to $495–$500.

Overall, AMD has rebounded from below key moving averages to trade above them, significantly improving its technical structure compared to earlier. Holding near $550 and breaking through $600 could pave the way for a challenge of $700.

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