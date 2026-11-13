TradingKey - Ethereum Plunges Over 20% in a Month, Risking a Retest of $1,500 After Losing the $2,000 Defense Line.

On November 13, Ethereum (ETH) plunged more than 5%, officially falling below the key psychological threshold of $2,000. It dropped to as low as $1,908 intraday, marking a nearly three-month low since August 19 and expanding its decline over the past 30 days to around 25%, with market concerns mounting sharply over the possibility of a further retest of $1,500.

The recent sustained pullback in Ethereum's price is primarily the result of two converging core forces: an internal black swan event within the crypto industry and deteriorating external macroeconomic conditions. In late October, the hack of Binance's hot wallets and the theft of $6.34 billion in assets marked the largest security heist in cryptocurrency history. Among affected networks, the Ethereum blockchain suffered the most severe damage, with hackers illicitly transferring as much as $3.8 billion worth of ETH at one point.

In early November, the U.S. October Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in higher than expected across the board, completely shattering market expectations for sustained monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Amid surging risk-free interest rates, global capital accelerated its retreat from high-risk, high-beta digital assets. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs continued to face substantial net outflows, and lacking institutional buying support, ETH was rendered completely defenseless against negative shocks such as the Binance incident, tumbling all the way below the key $2,000 round-number mark.

With the psychological defense line of $2,000 lost, the risk of Ethereum seeking deeper support is magnifying rapidly. The first line of defense lies at $1,750–$1,850, an area of concentrated volume where bulls previously gathered multiple times. If a rebound fails to swiftly reclaim $2,000, bears will use this range as a springboard to keep exerting downward pressure.

ETH price chart, Source: TradingView

If macroeconomic tightening continues to unfold and the broader market triggers further systemic deleveraging, the $1,450–$1,550 range—the historical cycle bull-bear dividing line and the average cost basis of long-term institutional investors—will become the market's anticipated ultimate target for a retest of the bottom.

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