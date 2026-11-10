Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet Cloud Comparison: Google Cloud Leads With 103% Revenue Growth, AWS Tops in Scale

TradingKey - In the third quarter of 2026, the performance of major global cloud service providers diverged further. Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Cloud revenue grew 103% year over year to $30.709 billion; Amazon's (AMZN) AWS revenue grew 39.3% to $45.984 billion; and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure revenue grew 48% to $33.165 billion.

AI infrastructure buildout, enterprise model deployment, and demand for cloud AI services are key factors driving the growth of the three cloud service providers. However, the three companies have different business strengths: Google Cloud is growing the fastest, AWS leads in revenue scale and profitability, while Microsoft relies on its enterprise customer base and AI software ecosystem to expand cloud service demand.

Q3 Cloud Performance Comparison Among Top Three Cloud Giants

As of September 30, 2026, the latest financial reports of all three companies showed continued growth in their cloud businesses. Among them, Microsoft reported on a fiscal Q1 2027 basis, while Amazon and Alphabet reported on a Q3 2026 basis.

Cloud Business Cloud Business Q3 Revenue YoY Growth AWS $45.984 billion 39.3% Google Cloud $30.709 billion 103% Microsoft Azure $33.165 billion 48%

In terms of growth rate, Google Cloud led significantly with a 103% year-over-year increase, while AWS maintained its scale as the largest single cloud business with quarterly revenue of $45.984 billion. Microsoft Azure revenue reached $33.165 billion, up 48% year-over-year, which also outpaced AWS's 39.3%.

Google Cloud: AI Infrastructure Drives Revenue Doubling

Google Cloud's third-quarter revenue reached $30.709 billion, up 103% year-over-year; operating profit reached $11.121 billion, up approximately 209% year-over-year, with the operating margin rising from 23.7% in the prior-year period to 36.2%.

Alphabet stated that the growth was primarily driven by increased demand for enterprise AI infrastructure, AI solutions, and core cloud services. Among them, GCP contributed the vast majority of Google Cloud's third-quarter revenue, and TPU system sales also made a significant contribution to growth.

As of the end of September, Google Cloud's backlog reached approximately $560.8 billion, of which more than 55% is expected to be recognized as revenue over the next 24 months. While the massive contract backlog provides support for future revenue growth, actual revenue recognition still depends on service delivery and contract execution progress.

Notably, Alphabet increased purchases of third-party computing power to meet customer demand, and related spending could put pressure on Google Cloud's profit margins in the short term. Therefore, going forward, Google Cloud not only needs to maintain high growth, but also needs to control computing power costs to prevent revenue expansion from eroding profitability.

AWS: Revenue Scale and Profitability Maintain Leadership

AWS's third-quarter revenue reached $45.984 billion, up 39.3% year-over-year, marking its fastest growth rate in nearly five years. Operating profit reached $17.773 billion, up approximately 56% year-over-year, with an operating margin of approximately 38.7%, higher than Google Cloud's 36.2%.

AWS's competitive advantages are primarily reflected in its mature cloud infrastructure, enterprise customer base, and proprietary chip lineup. As enterprises increase demand for AI model training, inference, and data processing, Amazon offers model development and deployment services through Amazon Bedrock and leverages proprietary Trainium chips to meet AI computing demand.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated that AWS's revenue growth is expected to exceed 40% in both 2027 and 2028. If this expectation materializes, AWS is poised to continue rapid expansion on top of its massive revenue base. However, this also implies that Amazon will need to continually increase investment in computing power infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Amazon's trailing 12-month free cash flow was approximately negative $42.4 billion, with increased capital expenditures being one of the key factors. Going forward, attention should be paid to whether AWS's revenue growth can bring about a corresponding improvement in cash flow.

Microsoft Azure: Enterprise Customers and AI Services Drive Growth

Microsoft's Azure revenue grew 48% year-over-year in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, reaching $33.165 billion. Over the same period, total Microsoft Cloud revenue reached $63.9 billion, up 30% year-over-year.

Microsoft's advantage lies in combining Azure cloud infrastructure with enterprise software products such as Microsoft 365 and Copilot to provide enterprises with services ranging from cloud computing power to AI applications.

As enterprises deploy AI models and AI agents, demand for Azure computing resources, data services, and Copilot products is also expected to further increase.

AI Cloud Computing Competition: Growth and Profitability Are Equally Important

Based on third-quarter performance, Google Cloud's revenue grew 103% year-over-year, currently leading the three cloud service providers in growth rate; AWS posted the largest revenue scale, with an operating margin of 38.7%; Microsoft Azure revenue grew 48%, sustaining growth on the back of its enterprise customer base and AI services.

Looking ahead, investors need to monitor whether the three major businesses can deliver on their growth expectations. Google Cloud needs to convert approximately $561 billion in backlog into actual revenue while controlling computing power procurement costs; AWS must fulfill management's expectations of revenue growth exceeding 40% in both 2027 and 2028 while maintaining profitability; and Microsoft needs to drive continued growth in Azure and enterprise AI services, turning AI demand into actual revenue.

As investment in AI infrastructure continues to rise, cloud computing competition is no longer limited to computing power supply and revenue growth, with profitability and return on investment becoming increasingly critical.

Amazon's trailing 12-month free cash flow has turned negative, and Alphabet and Microsoft also need to prove that continuously increasing capital expenditures can generate corresponding revenue and profit growth.

Therefore, going forward, investors should not only track cloud business growth rates, but also follow backlog conversion speed, operating margins, and return on capital expenditures. Whether they can achieve sustained revenue and profit growth while expanding AI computing power supply will be key to the competition among the three major cloud providers.

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