Micron Halts $4.5 Billion Taiwan Plant Construction Amid Labor Dispute, Clouding AI Memory Expansion; MU Falls Nearly 5% Pre-Market

TradingKey - As artificial intelligence continues to drive surging demand for DRAM and high-bandwidth memory, Micron Technology (MU)'s major expansion plan in Taiwan has run into uncertainty. According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, Micron has largely paused construction of an approximately $4.5 billion memory chip plant in Taoyuan, Taiwan, due to unresolved labor disputes between the company and a local union. Following the news, Micron shares fell nearly 5% in premarket trading.

The suspended project, named Fab 11E, was originally planned to introduce advanced equipment to produce next-generation DRAM and serve future demand for high-performance memory products, with operations expected to begin around 2028. People familiar with the matter said Micron management has grown increasingly concerned about the project's uncertainties, especially worried that labor arrangements previously reached with the local union might face renegotiation.

In response to Bloomberg, Micron stated that Taiwan plays an important role in its global manufacturing footprint, that local operations continue as normal, and that it is confident in securing customer supply. However, the company did not directly address whether construction on the new Taoyuan plant would resume, nor did it disclose a new construction timeline.

Why Labor Talks Impact Micron's Expansion Plans?

The dispute between Micron and its employees in Taiwan primarily centers on bonuses, salary adjustments, and long-term profit-sharing mechanisms. Surging demand for AI servers has driven up memory chip prices and boosted earnings growth at Micron, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix, prompting workers to demand a larger share of returns during the industry upcycle.

The union representing Taoyuan employees previously approved a strike authorization and staged a 24-hour symbolic walkout. Unsatisfied with one-off bonuses, the union is seeking a transparent and sustainable profit-sharing system. Micron, for its part, stated that it respects employees' legal rights to express their demands and remains committed to ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Micron has already reached an agreement with the larger Taichung union, covering quarterly profit sharing, compensation restructuring, shift allowances, additional paid leave, and pension contribution rates. However, some employees still harbor reservations about the terms, fueling market concerns that the existing arrangement could face renegotiation.

Taiwan's economic authorities disclosed that Micron's proposed adjustment plan would significantly increase overall compensation for certain production-line workers and engineers, while raising the employer pension contribution rate to 10%. The government also called on labor and management at the Taoyuan facility to continue talks to prevent the dispute from undermining investment and talent stability.

For Micron, the issue is no longer just about allocating a one-time bonus. If the two sides cannot reach a binding, long-term resolution, the company may need to reassess its expansion timeline, labor costs, and future capital allocation—the primary backdrop behind hitting the pause button on the Taoyuan project.

How Important Is Taiwan's Manufacturing Base to Micron?

The uncertainties surrounding the Taoyuan project have drawn market attention primarily due to Taiwan's pivotal role in Micron Technology's global DRAM supply chain.

Micron employs approximately 15,000 workers in Taiwan, including about 3,000 in Taoyuan and 12,300 in Taichung. Beyond wafer fabrication facilities, the company has established R&D, product development, as well as packaging and testing operations locally. Taiwan has thus become a crucial hub connecting Micron's advanced DRAM manufacturing with the production of AI memory products.

According to Bloomberg, Taiwan currently accounts for roughly 60% of Micron's global DRAM output and serves as a key production hub for HBM-related products. While DRAM is widely used in computers, smartphones, and servers, HBM is critical memory paired with AI accelerators, directly impacting the data transfer capabilities of high-performance computing systems.

Micron had previously accelerated the development of other projects in Taiwan. On October 15, the company officially opened its second advanced packaging and testing facility in Taichung, further expanding its HBM-related production capacity. Company executives previously noted that the facility's planned capacity for 2027 is already sold out, projecting that the HBM market will continue to grow faster than the broader DRAM market over the next several years.

This also indicates that pausing the new Taoyuan plant does not signify a broad retreat by Micron from its Taiwan operations. The company is still advancing capacity expansions in Taichung, Miaoli, and other locations, while continuously increasing manufacturing and packaging investments across the U.S., Japan, and Singapore. In its latest annual report, Micron also disclosed that it continues to modernize and expand its DRAM and HBM capacity in Taiwan to meet future market demand.

However, delays in the Taoyuan project could still affect Micron's medium- to long-term capacity structure. If construction is not resumed promptly, the new capacity originally slated to come online around 2028 could face postponements, which would in turn affect the company's future product mix and its ability to supply advanced DRAM.

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