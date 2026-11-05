【US Pre-Market】Memory Stocks Extend Losses as SK Hynix, SanDisk Fall Over 5%; Qualcomm Drops Over 9%, AppLovin Surges Nearly 20%

TradingKey - On Thursday, November 5, ET, futures on the three major U.S. stock indexes diverged. As of press time, Dow futures rose 0.65%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.49%.

[Source: Investing]

On Wednesday, major U.S. stock indexes rose across the board as Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, some chip stocks and AI data center-related equities remained under pressure as the market monitored the impact of tightening approval processes for data center construction.

In premarket trading on Thursday, memory stocks continued to slide: SK Hynix (SKHY) fell over 5%, Western Digital (WDC) dropped about 4.6%, SanDisk (SNDK) slid about 5.5%, and Micron Technology (MU) fell nearly 4%.

In commodities, gold (XAUUSD) rose about 1.7% to trade near $4,130 per ounce. Brent crude (UKOIL) rebounded more than 1% to $95.64 per barrel after plunging nearly 9% in the previous session; WTI crude (USOIL) stood at $88.8 per barrel. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) reclaimed the $80,000 threshold, currently trading around $80,330.

Market Movers

AppLovin (APP) rose nearly 20% pre-market: The company's third-quarter revenue was $2.185 billion, up 55% year-over-year; net income was $1.439 billion, up 72% year-over-year; diluted earnings per share was $4.30. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.842 billion, up 59% year-over-year. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $2.365 billion to $2.395 billion, higher than market expectations.

Qualcomm (QCOM) fell over 9% pre-market: The company's fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP revenue was $10.442 billion, down 7% year-over-year; non-GAAP EPS was $2.17, down 28% year-over-year. Among segments, handset chip revenue was $5.137 billion, down 26% year-over-year, while automotive revenue was $1.99 billion, up 89% year-over-year.

Arm (ARM) fell more than 5% pre-market: The company's fiscal 2027 second-quarter revenue was $1.443 billion, up 27% year-over-year; non-GAAP EPS was $0.52, up 33% year-over-year. Among segments, licensing revenue grew 50%, while royalty revenue grew only 8%, falling short of market expectations. The company expects fiscal third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.54 billion.

Snap (SNAP) fell more than 10% pre-market: The company's third-quarter revenue was $1.722 billion, up 14% year-over-year, slightly below market expectations; net income was $56.5 million, compared with a net loss of $104 million in the same period last year; adjusted EBITDA was $383 million, up 110% year-over-year.

Fair Isaac (FICO) fell about 8% pre-market: The company's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was $657 million, up 27% year-over-year, slightly below market expectations; non-GAAP EPS was $11.10, beating market expectations of $10.86. The company did not provide fiscal 2027 guidance and announced adjustments to its mortgage scoring pricing model as well as plans to cut approximately 15% of its workforce, sparking market concerns.

Market News

Meta (META) draws about €53 billion in orders for euro bond issuance, setting a European corporate debt record

In its debut euro bond issuance, Meta plans to raise about €9 billion across six tranches, attracting approximately €53 billion in orders and setting a record for European corporate bond offerings. Following the issuance, the bonds traded above par, reflecting robust investor demand. As spending on AI infrastructure continues to rise, Meta is tapping the bond market to fund projects including data center construction.

Report: Microsoft (MSFT) declines to expand Texas data center agreement with Nscale

According to the Financial Times, Microsoft decided not to exercise its option to expand its computing power lease at a Texas data center, a potential expansion agreement worth tens of billions of dollars. Reuters subsequently confirmed that the decision was made several months ago, existing contracts are unaffected, and the total contract value of approximately $103 billion disclosed by Nscale remains unchanged. Nscale is currently seeking other customers for the remaining computing capacity at the Texas data center.

Toyota (TM) operating profit rises 34%, rebounding year-over-year for the first time in six quarters

Toyota announced that its operating profit for July to September 2026 grew 34% year-over-year to 1.13 trillion yen, beating market expectations of 992 billion yen. A weaker yen and robust demand for hybrid vehicles offset the impact of falling sales in China and parts of the Middle East.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKb) boosts Sirius XM stake for three consecutive trading days, spending about $26.89 million

SEC filings show that Berkshire Hathaway bought a total of about 924,300 shares of Sirius XM across three trading days from October 30 to November 3, for a total transaction value of approximately $26.89 million. Following the additional purchases, Berkshire Hathaway's disclosed holdings rose to about 125.7 million shares.

Report: Meta acquires AI coding startup Conductor

According to Axios, Meta has acquired AI coding startup Conductor. The company develops tools that help developers simultaneously run and manage multiple AI coding agents. The acquisition further expands Meta's footprint in the AI coding tools space, while the transaction amount has not been disclosed.

Key Events Preview

Eastern Time Key Economic Data and Earnings Reports November 5 U.S. Challenger Job Cuts for October November 5, 8:30 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims for Last Week, Preliminary Q3 Nonfarm Productivity, Unit Labor Costs November 5 Pre-Market ConocoPhillips (COP), Sony (SONY), Toyota Motor, and others report earnings November 5 Post-Market Airbnb (ABNB), Cloudflare (NET), DoorDash (DASH), and others report earnings

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