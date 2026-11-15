Tracy has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each one has a different story, but all of them are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young (about 1 year old in 2023)

Young (about 1 year old in 2023) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Tracy, CA)

Cookie was originally found in an intersection in Modesto and taken in by a caring family. He lived in an apartment, then moved to a home with another dog, Luna, and now shares a backyard with her. Cookie is very timid at first, but once he feels safe, he warms up and becomes cuddly and friendly. He’ll do best with someone patient who can give him time to trust and blossom.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Better World Rescue

Contact: (209) 425-2827

Stacie is a super sweet, cuddly girl who loves to hang out with both humans and dogs. She gets so excited when her favorite people come home or it’s time for a walk that she starts “talking” with happy sounds. She enjoys playing fetch and integrated quickly with the resident dogs and other foster dogs in her home. She has not been aggressive with cats, though she may bark at them and follow them around. Stacie is a great dog who just needs a bit of training and guidance to shine even more.

👉 Meet Stacie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Better World Rescue

Contact: (209) 425-2827

Harley Quinn is a professional cuddler and true velcro dog who loves to stay close to her people. She has a super soft, low-shedding coat and a calm, gentle nature. Harley can be playful, especially when it’s time to play ball—she’ll roll on her back, wiggle around, and even play a bit by herself. She’s good about bringing the ball back and releasing it so you can throw it again. After playtime, she settles down quickly and is happy to relax by your side.

👉 Meet Harley Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Tracy, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. A quick call or online application could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.