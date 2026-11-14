Tracy’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Tracy, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll use a voice-controlled system and electric pallet jack to pick and palletize grocery and frozen items for stores, lifting up to 87 lbs and working in freezer, fridge, and dry warehouse areas. Comes with competitive wages, grocery discounts, health benefits, 401(k), and paid time off, plus training and growth in a large, stable company.

Employer: Iron Mountain (listed via Clutter)

(listed via Clutter) Location: Tracy, CA (1305 East Pescadero Avenue)

(1305 East Pescadero Avenue) Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00–$28.00/hour (about $53,600–$67,000/year)

Lead daily warehouse operations for a logistics center, overseeing shipments, inventory, and team performance in a fulfillment/e‑commerce setting. Role includes leadership responsibilities, WMS use, and reporting, with day-one health and dental, 401(k) + match, stock purchase plan, paid vacation/holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Lazer Logistics

Location: Tracy, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$22.00/hour (+ up to $2.00 shift differential)

Be the first point of contact at a busy yard, checking in/out trailers, doing audits and inspections, and keeping records accurate using Excel, Outlook, and Word. Offers weekly pay, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, overtime after 40 hours, and room to grow with a large logistics company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Tracy’s logistics scene moves fast and new roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.