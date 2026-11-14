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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Tracy and Nearby Today
Tracy neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to baby gear and home decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available in and around Tracy, CA right now.
Brown Sectional Sofa + 72" Dining Table & 6 Chairs
Item: Brown sectional sofa, plus 72-inch dining table with 6 chairs (table and chairs are optional)
Details:
- Condition: Used; you must move the couch out yourself
- Extras: Dining table and 6 chairs are included if you want them
- Location: Tracy Westgate, Tracy, CA (in the garage)
- Source: nextdoor.com
Fresh Lemons (Donations Appreciated)
Item: Fresh lemons
Details:
- Condition: Freshly picked
- Pickup: Marked PPU (porch pick up)
- Address: 4233 Payton Lane, Tracy, CA (Glenbriar Estates)
- Notes: Free, but donations are appreciated; poster will remove listing once they’re all gone
- Source: nextdoor.com
High Chair
Item: High chair with tray and safety straps
Details:
- Condition: Used
- Features: Tray and safety straps included
- Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Dekor Diaper Pail
Item: Dekor diaper pail
Details:
- Color: White
- Condition: Good condition
- Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Chicco Infant Car Seat With Base
Item: Chicco infant car seat with base
Details:
- Condition: Gently used, in good condition
- Care: Poster notes it just needs a wash
- Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Munchkin Bottle Drying Rack
Item: Munchkin bottle drying rack
Details:
- Brand: Munchkin
- Features: Multiple pegs for drying bottles and accessories
- Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Fisher-Price High Chair
Item: Fisher-Price high chair
Details:
- Design: Colorful fish design
- Features: Adjustable height
- Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Women’s Sandals and Sneakers – Size 8.5
Item: Women’s shoes, size 8.5
Details:
- Includes: One pair of woven sandals and one pair of brown sneakers
- Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Nearby Freebies in Mountain House
These are just outside Tracy but close enough for a quick drive.
Set of Two Decorative Bookends by Framestyles USA
Item: Teddy bear bookends (set of two) by Framestyles USA
Details:
- Style: Charming, whimsical teddy bear design
- Use: Great for kids’ rooms or playful bookshelves
- Location: Bethany Village - MH, Mountain House, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Framed Floral Painting
Item: Framed painting of red flowers in a vase
Details:
- Art: Red flowers in a vase
- Frame: Elegant gold frame included
- Location: Bethany Village - MH, Mountain House, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Tracy tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.