Tracy neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to baby gear and home decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available in and around Tracy, CA right now.

Item: Brown sectional sofa, plus 72-inch dining table with 6 chairs (table and chairs are optional)

Details:

Condition: Used; you must move the couch out yourself

Used; you must move the couch out yourself Extras: Dining table and 6 chairs are included if you want them

Dining table and 6 chairs are included if you want them Location: Tracy Westgate, Tracy, CA (in the garage )

(in the ) Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Fresh lemons

Details:

Condition: Freshly picked

Freshly picked Pickup: Marked PPU (porch pick up)

Marked Address: 4233 Payton Lane, Tracy, CA (Glenbriar Estates)

(Glenbriar Estates) Notes: Free, but donations are appreciated ; poster will remove listing once they’re all gone

Free, but ; poster will remove listing once they’re all gone Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: High chair with tray and safety straps

Details:

Condition: Used

Used Features: Tray and safety straps included

Tray and included Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Dekor diaper pail

Details:

Color: White

White Condition: Good condition

Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Chicco infant car seat with base

Details:

Condition: Gently used, in good condition

Gently used, Care: Poster notes it just needs a wash

Poster notes it Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Munchkin bottle drying rack

Details:

Brand: Munchkin

Munchkin Features: Multiple pegs for drying bottles and accessories

Multiple for drying bottles and accessories Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Fisher-Price high chair

Details:

Design: Colorful fish design

Colorful Features: Adjustable height

Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Women’s shoes, size 8.5

Details:

Includes: One pair of woven sandals and one pair of brown sneakers

One pair of and one pair of Location: Ellis, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Nearby Freebies in Mountain House

These are just outside Tracy but close enough for a quick drive.

Item: Teddy bear bookends (set of two) by Framestyles USA

Details:

Style: Charming, whimsical teddy bear design

Charming, whimsical teddy bear design Use: Great for kids’ rooms or playful bookshelves

Great for kids’ rooms or playful bookshelves Location: Bethany Village - MH, Mountain House, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Framed painting of red flowers in a vase

Details:

Art: Red flowers in a vase

Red flowers in a vase Frame: Elegant gold frame included

included Location: Bethany Village - MH, Mountain House, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Tracy tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.