Missing elderly woman near Sutter Tracy found safe

Helen Balderrama, an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing after she was last seen near Sutter Tracy Community Hospital at 1420 North Tracy Blvd on November 5, 2026 around 10:40 AM, has been found and is safe.

She had left an assisted living home on Grant Line Rd earlier that morning. The Tracy Police Department thanks everyone who shared the information and helped in the search.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tracy Police Department