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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Tracy — From Lemons to a Sofa
Tracy neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from fresh fruit to home furniture and baby gear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Free Lemons in Tracy
Item: Free 🍋 lemons
Condition: Not stated (fresh lemons available)
Location: 2910 Banbury Ct, Lowell, Tracy, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor has a bunch of free lemons and says you can come any time, day or night, and help yourself. Great for cooking, baking, or lemonade.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Beige Sofa with Cushions
Item: Beige sofa with decorative cushions
Condition: As is
Details: Nailhead trim, sturdy legs, includes decorative cushions
Location: Laurence Ranch, Tracy, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a comfortable beige sofa with decorative cushions and nailhead trim. The poster notes it is selling as is, so be sure you’re okay with the current condition before picking up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Walker Toy
Item: Baby walker toy
Condition: Not stated
Details: Colorful, interactive style
Pickup: Pick up only
Location: East 22nd Street, Tracy, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A colorful interactive baby walker to help little ones stay busy and practice moving around. The poster says pick up only, so you’ll need to arrange your own transport.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Tracy tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.