🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Tracy — From Lemons to a Sofa

Tracy neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from fresh fruit to home furniture and baby gear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Free 🍋 lemons

Condition: Not stated (fresh lemons available)

Location: 2910 Banbury Ct, Lowell, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor has a bunch of free lemons and says you can come any time, day or night, and help yourself. Great for cooking, baking, or lemonade.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige sofa with decorative cushions

Condition: As is

Details: Nailhead trim, sturdy legs, includes decorative cushions

Location: Laurence Ranch, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a comfortable beige sofa with decorative cushions and nailhead trim. The poster notes it is selling as is, so be sure you’re okay with the current condition before picking up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby walker toy

Condition: Not stated

Details: Colorful, interactive style

Pickup: Pick up only

Location: East 22nd Street, Tracy, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A colorful interactive baby walker to help little ones stay busy and practice moving around. The poster says pick up only, so you’ll need to arrange your own transport.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Tracy tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.