📣 Tracy, CA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tracy’s sales scene is busy right now, from big‑ticket auto sales to high‑level packaging and local property leasing. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: Veritiv

Veritiv Location: Tracy, CA / Bay Area region

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $143,000–$210,400 + bonus eligibility

Lead a regional sales team in the packaging space, driving new accounts and growing existing business. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in sales leadership, know distribution, and want a high-impact job with travel and a strong compensation package.

Employer: Tracy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Tracy Volkswagen group)

Location: Tracy, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $50,000–$130,000/year (commission-based)

Sell from a large inventory of new and used vehicles and turn your people skills into serious commission. Training is provided, benefits are solid, and prior sales experience helps but isn’t required if you’re hungry to learn.

Employer: Hedy Holmes Staffing Services

Location: Tracy, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$23.00/hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Help future residents find their next apartment while handling tours, lease paperwork, and move-ins/outs. Great fit if you have sales or customer service experience, like office work with people contact, and can work weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a path in you hadn’t considered.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.