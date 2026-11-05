Police seek tips in 2023 Tracy homicide case

The Tracy Police Department is asking for help with a homicide case in the City of Tracy. The case is about the death of Khyrei Currie-Ingram on April 21, 2023. Police want to hear from anyone who saw anything strange, spoke with Khyrei, or knows anything that could be linked to this case.

People with information can call the Tracy Police Department General Investigations Unit at 209-831-6538 or General Investigations Unit Corporal Eric Smith at 209-831-6563 or email Eric.Smith@TracyPD.com. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the Tip Line at 209-831-6TIP or emailing TracyCrimeStoppers@TracyPD.com. Police say all tips will be checked and no lead will be ignored.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tracy Police Department