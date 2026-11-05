🛒 Tracy, CA Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Tracy’s retail scene is busy and growing, with grocery and logistics companies adding more customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Xpress Global Systems (XGS)

Xpress Global Systems (XGS) Location: Tracy, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy freight service center with a mix of customer service and admin work. You’ll answer calls and emails, help with pickups and deliveries, do data entry and reports, and may even help dispatch drivers or assist in the warehouse. Great fit if you have 1–3 years clerical experience (transportation or warehouse is a plus) and like a fast-paced, team setting.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Tracy, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $17.15 – $28.15 per hour

Work the front lines at a busy, employee-owned grocery store. You’ll run a register or self-checkout, help customers, handle cash and cards, and keep your area clean and stocked. Shifts can vary between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m., so it’s good if you need flexible hours and like steady customer interaction.

(Duplicate cashier listing on Indeed with the same employer and role not repeated here.)

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have multiple openings or similar roles. Wishing you luck on your next move in Tracy!

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.