🚚 Tracy, CA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles

Tracy’s logistics scene is busy and growing, thanks to big distribution centers and 3PLs. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping freight, inventory, and people moving.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Tracy, CA (Fulfillment Center)

(Fulfillment Center) Salary: $72,600 – $108,200/year

Type: Full-time

Lead indirect purchasing for a busy Amazon site, from vendor management to inventory and KPIs. Great fit if you have 3+ years in supply chain/procurement, strong Excel/Tableau skills, and want a data-heavy role with big-company benefits.

Employer: CTDI

Location: Tracy, CA

Pay: Starting at $22.10/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Early-morning shift (3:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Mon–Fri) overseeing inbound/outbound orders, TMS planning, and truck dispatch. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, and full benefits for folks with 2+ years in transportation and strong customer service skills.

Employer: Ryder / Impact Fulfillment Services

Location: Tracy, CA

Salary: $120,000 – $125,000/year + bonus (up to ~20%)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Run multiple distribution accounts, owning P&L, operations, safety, and team leadership. Best for seasoned leaders with 7+ years in logistics/supply chain and multi-client experience who want Fortune 500-level benefits and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often have similar roles open behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.