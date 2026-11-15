Towson’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for tax and wealth pros. If you’ve got your CPA or planning chops, there are some strong options here with real growth paths.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a wealth management firm)

Robert Half (recruiting for a wealth management firm) Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high-net-worth clients on advanced financial planning, not just investments. You’ll design custom plans (retirement, tax, estate, charitable giving, equity comp) and be the go-to expert helping clients make big life-money decisions.

Employer: Jobot (30-year-old CPA firm client)

(30-year-old CPA firm client) Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $95,000 – $150,000 per year

Lead tax planning and compliance with a flexible schedule and limited overtime outside tax season. Great fit if you’re a CPA with 5+ years’ experience who wants a clear growth path, hybrid work, and a solid client base.

Employer: Jobot (mid-size CPA firm client)

(mid-size CPA firm client) Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time, hybrid options

Salary: $200,000 – $350,000 per year

Step in as the next partner at a long-standing CPA firm. You’ll run the tax department, drive business development, and shape firm-wide tax strategy—ideal if you’re a CPA with strong leadership and want equity-level responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good firms often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.