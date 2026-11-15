Towson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, therapists, and advanced practice providers. Here are several flexible, well‑paid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Towson, MD (patient homes)

(patient homes) Type: PRN / Part-time (Pay Per Visit)

Pay: $54.00 – $75.00 per visit (range for FT base pay: $84,900 – $116,800/year)

Provide one‑on‑one skilled nursing in patients’ homes—meds, wound care, assessments, and care plans—helping people regain independence. Great fit if you have med‑surg, ICU, ER, or acute experience and want flexible hours with strong pay.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

Location: Greater Towson, MD (house calls to older adults)

(house calls to older adults) Type: PRN / Flex (Paid Per Unit)

Pay (MD FT reference): $70,000 – $110,000/year for full-time; PRN is pro‑rated

Work 1:1 with older adults through FOX’s Geriatric House Calls™ model, with lots of schedule control and strong clinical support. Offers career growth, CE access, mileage reimbursement, and options from new grad mentoring to H1B sponsorship.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc. (recruiting for an endocrinology clinic)

(recruiting for an endocrinology clinic) Location: Towson, MD (outpatient clinic)

(outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + productivity bonus (exact range not listed)

Join an outpatient endocrinology practice managing a mix of endocrine conditions—assessments, labs, treatment plans, and patient education. Good match if you’re an experienced NP or PA who likes clinic work, autonomy, and bonus potential.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (part of Takeda )

(part of ) Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time, hourly (non‑exempt)

Pay: $37.00 – $50.82/hour

Use your RN skills in a steady, outpatient‑style setting—screening plasma donors, handling reactions, reviewing labs, and supporting safety programs. Comes with benefits, PTO, and growth paths inside a large, global healthcare company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Towson are hiring in many directions right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.