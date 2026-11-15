Towson’s retail scene is busy, and Steve Madden is hiring across the board. Good fit if you like fashion, fast-paced days, and helping customers find the right look.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Towson, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the register, keep lines moving, and support basic store tasks like restocking and light cleaning. Great if you have 1–2 years of retail experience, want a flexible schedule, and like perks such as a 50% employee discount, family discounts, and a free shoe for the season.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Towson, MD

Type: Part-time (listed as Sales Supervisor, F/T description)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, support the management team, and help train and motivate associates. Good match if you have 2–3 years of retail experience, strong team-building and communication skills, and want access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and strong employee discounts plus free shoes each season.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store: lead hiring, coaching, sales, merchandising, and daily operations. Best for someone with 4–6 years of retail experience, including supervising staff, who’s ready to own results and build a high-performing team. Comes with full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and strong discounts).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail, and you can see related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.