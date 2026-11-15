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🛒 Towson Retail Jobs: Multiple Steve Madden Roles Open Now
Towson’s retail scene is busy, and Steve Madden is hiring across the board. Good fit if you like fashion, fast-paced days, and helping customers find the right look.
Seasonal Cashier (Part-Time) – Steve Madden
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers at the register, keep lines moving, and support basic store tasks like restocking and light cleaning. Great if you have 1–2 years of retail experience, want a flexible schedule, and like perks such as a 50% employee discount, family discounts, and a free shoe for the season.
Sales Supervisor – Steve Madden
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Part-time (listed as Sales Supervisor, F/T description)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the sales floor, support the management team, and help train and motivate associates. Good match if you have 2–3 years of retail experience, strong team-building and communication skills, and want access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and strong employee discounts plus free shoes each season.
Store Manager – Steve Madden
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole store: lead hiring, coaching, sales, merchandising, and daily operations. Best for someone with 4–6 years of retail experience, including supervising staff, who’s ready to own results and build a high-performing team. Comes with full-time benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and strong discounts).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail, and you can see related roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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