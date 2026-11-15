There are some handy free items popping up around Towson and nearby neighborhoods. From storage supplies to furniture, here’s what neighbors are giving away right now.

Item: NOW Magnesium Caps 400 mg, 180 veg capsules, unopened

Details: Supports energy production and enzyme function. Non-GMO, vegetarian/vegan. Sealed bottle.

Location: West Towson, off West Joppa near Charles Street Avenue, 21204

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Padded envelopes for secure mailing

Details: Great for shipping or storing small items that need extra protection. Quantity not listed.

Location: West Towson, off West Joppa near Charles Street Avenue, 21204

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Used manila file folders with old writing whited out

Details: Clean and ready for new labels. Good for home or office organizing on a budget.

Location: West Towson, off West Joppa near Charles Street Ave, 21204

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Baldwin piano – free

Condition: In good shape overall. Has water stains on the top from a previous owner; poster notes it’s easy to hide with a table runner.

Location: Riderwood, Towson, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Note: You’ll likely need help and a vehicle to move it.

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Item: Christmas dessert napkins, new in plastic

Details: Pack of 16 dessert napkins, 9 7/8 in (25 cm) square, from Pier 1 Imports. Great for holiday gatherings or crafts.

Location: Hampton, Lutherville-Timonium, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: IKEA Kallax 4x2 bookshelf unit, free

Condition: Good condition. Has some small holes where doors were installed before. Poster notes the holes are hidden when using baskets or LPs on the shelves. IKEA still sells door inserts if you want to add doors again.

Pickup Details: First come, not monitoring DMs. Placed in the alley of the 300 block of Murdock Rd. It’s there until it’s gone.

Location: Rodgers Forge, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Rotating Pull Up Rings from the Perfect Pull Up

Condition: Used once, like new.

Safety Note: Poster says “Google AI says they are not safe” and that if you take them, you are assuming the full risk.

Location: Yorkleigh, Baltimore, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

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If something catches your eye, try to reach out or swing by soon—these free deals tend to disappear quickly once neighbors spot them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.