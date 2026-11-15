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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Towson and Nearby
There are some handy free items popping up around Towson and nearby neighborhoods. From storage supplies to furniture, here’s what neighbors are giving away right now.
NOW Magnesium Caps 400 mg – Unopened
Item: NOW Magnesium Caps 400 mg, 180 veg capsules, unopened
Details: Supports energy production and enzyme function. Non-GMO, vegetarian/vegan. Sealed bottle.
Location: West Towson, off West Joppa near Charles Street Avenue, 21204
Source: nextdoor.com
Padded Envelopes – Free in West Towson
Item: Padded envelopes for secure mailing
Details: Great for shipping or storing small items that need extra protection. Quantity not listed.
Location: West Towson, off West Joppa near Charles Street Avenue, 21204
Source: nextdoor.com
Used Manila File Folders
Item: Used manila file folders with old writing whited out
Details: Clean and ready for new labels. Good for home or office organizing on a budget.
Location: West Towson, off West Joppa near Charles Street Ave, 21204
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Baldwin Piano – Riderwood
Item: Baldwin piano – free
Condition: In good shape overall. Has water stains on the top from a previous owner; poster notes it’s easy to hide with a table runner.
Location: Riderwood, Towson, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Note: You’ll likely need help and a vehicle to move it.
Christmas Dessert Napkins – New in Plastic
Item: Christmas dessert napkins, new in plastic
Details: Pack of 16 dessert napkins, 9 7/8 in (25 cm) square, from Pier 1 Imports. Great for holiday gatherings or crafts.
Location: Hampton, Lutherville-Timonium, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
IKEA Kallax 4x2 Bookcase – First Come
Item: IKEA Kallax 4x2 bookshelf unit, free
Condition: Good condition. Has some small holes where doors were installed before. Poster notes the holes are hidden when using baskets or LPs on the shelves. IKEA still sells door inserts if you want to add doors again.
Pickup Details: First come, not monitoring DMs. Placed in the alley of the 300 block of Murdock Rd. It’s there until it’s gone.
Location: Rodgers Forge, Baltimore, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Rotating Pull Up Rings – Used Once
Item: Rotating Pull Up Rings from the Perfect Pull Up
Condition: Used once, like new.
Safety Note: Poster says “Google AI says they are not safe” and that if you take them, you are assuming the full risk.
Location: Yorkleigh, Baltimore, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, try to reach out or swing by soon—these free deals tend to disappear quickly once neighbors spot them.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.