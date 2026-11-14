Towson’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around tools, products, and building systems. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Stanley Black & Decker (via Crosslinked)

Stanley Black & Decker (via Crosslinked) Location: Towson, MD (Hybrid, 3 days onsite )

(Hybrid, ) Type: Full-time, Entry-level (0–2 years)

Salary: $60,000 – $96,600

Design structural packaging for DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, BLACK+DECKER and more, from drawings and material selection to prototypes for major retailers. Great fit if you have a BS in Packaging Engineering, know corrugated/paperboard/plastics, and like CAD-heavy work with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical design for industrial, commercial, government, academic, and multifamily projects. You’ll create construction documents, guide junior staff, coordinate with clients and other disciplines, and support field verification and construction.

Employer: Insight Global (for a global manufacturing/product-development client)

(for a global manufacturing/product-development client) Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time, Senior (10+ years)

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role building system-level test strategies for complex physical products. You’ll own verification/validation methods, lead hands-on testing and failure analysis, develop fixtures and lab processes, and mentor engineers while partnering across design, quality, reliability, and manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Towson’s engineering jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.