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Towson
🏥 Towson Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Psych Roles
2 days ago
Towson’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in psych, senior care, and specialty nursing. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer solid pay and room to grow.
Director of Residential Health Services / Wellness Navigator
- Employer: Blakehurst Senior Living
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $84,000–$103,000/year
Lead health services for independent-living seniors on a 40-acre Life Plan campus. Great fit for an RN/LPN with geriatric experience who enjoys program development, staff supervision, and helping residents stay independent.
Psychiatrist, Self-Pay Residential Program – The Retreat
- Employer: Sheppard Pratt
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $240,000–$285,000/year
Provide intensive, personalized psychiatric care in a serene residential setting for complex and co-occurring disorders. Ideal for a BE/BC Psychiatrist with MD license who wants a mix of evaluations, med management, groups, and program development in a private-pay environment.
(Duplicate listing also on Indeed; role included once.)
Psychiatrist, Adult Service Line
- Employer: Sheppard Pratt
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $240,000–$285,000/year
Inpatient role across crisis stabilization and adult psych units, treating acute and complex conditions. Great for psychiatrists who like fast-paced inpatient work, evidence-based care, and teaching/quality improvement.
Occupational Therapist – Home Health Visits
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Towson, MD / Baltimore County homes
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Structure: $53.00–$68.00 per point (per-visit model)
See adult and geriatric clients at home, focusing on safety, ADLs/IADLs, and home modifications. Good match for OTs who like independent field work, EMR charting, and one-on-one patient time.
Fertility RN Coordinator (Hybrid)
- Employer: US Fertility / Shady Grove Fertility
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000+/year (DOE)
Coordinate IVF and fertility care Monday–Friday with limited weekends/holidays, moving to hybrid after training. Perfect for RNs who want women’s health/fertility experience, heavy patient education, and strong benefits.
Senior Clinical Nurse I – Adult Psych (Days)
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay Range: $41.35–$56.05/hour
Lead at the unit level on an adult psych service—mentoring nurses, driving evidence-based practice, and quality projects. Best for BSN RNs with psych experience ready for a clinical leadership step without leaving bedside care.
Unit Manager – Young Adult Unit
- Employer: Sheppard Pratt
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $96,772–$159,458/year
Manage a 21-bed inpatient unit for ages 18–32 with mood and psychotic disorders. Great for experienced inpatient psych RNs who want 24/7 operational leadership, staff supervision, and program quality work.
Infection Prevention Nurse
- Employer: Orchard Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00a–4:30p
- Salary: $95,000–$100,000/year
Own infection prevention for a rehab and long-term care center—surveillance, staff education, and regulatory compliance. Strong fit for nurses with infection control training/CIC who want a steady weekday schedule and a quality-focused role.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while Towson hiring is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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