Towson’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in psych, senior care, and specialty nursing. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer solid pay and room to grow.

Employer: Blakehurst Senior Living

Blakehurst Senior Living Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $84,000–$103,000/year

Lead health services for independent-living seniors on a 40-acre Life Plan campus. Great fit for an RN/LPN with geriatric experience who enjoys program development, staff supervision, and helping residents stay independent.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $240,000–$285,000/year

Provide intensive, personalized psychiatric care in a serene residential setting for complex and co-occurring disorders. Ideal for a BE/BC Psychiatrist with MD license who wants a mix of evaluations, med management, groups, and program development in a private-pay environment.

(Duplicate listing also on Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $240,000–$285,000/year

Inpatient role across crisis stabilization and adult psych units, treating acute and complex conditions. Great for psychiatrists who like fast-paced inpatient work, evidence-based care, and teaching/quality improvement.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Towson, MD / Baltimore County homes

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Structure: $53.00–$68.00 per point (per-visit model)

See adult and geriatric clients at home, focusing on safety, ADLs/IADLs, and home modifications. Good match for OTs who like independent field work, EMR charting, and one-on-one patient time.

Employer: US Fertility / Shady Grove Fertility

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000+/year (DOE)

Coordinate IVF and fertility care Monday–Friday with limited weekends/holidays, moving to hybrid after training. Perfect for RNs who want women’s health/fertility experience, heavy patient education, and strong benefits.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time, days

Full-time, days Pay Range: $41.35–$56.05/hour

Lead at the unit level on an adult psych service—mentoring nurses, driving evidence-based practice, and quality projects. Best for BSN RNs with psych experience ready for a clinical leadership step without leaving bedside care.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $96,772–$159,458/year

Manage a 21-bed inpatient unit for ages 18–32 with mood and psychotic disorders. Great for experienced inpatient psych RNs who want 24/7 operational leadership, staff supervision, and program quality work.

Employer: Orchard Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00a–4:30p

Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00a–4:30p Salary: $95,000–$100,000/year

Own infection prevention for a rehab and long-term care center—surveillance, staff education, and regulatory compliance. Strong fit for nurses with infection control training/CIC who want a steady weekday schedule and a quality-focused role.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while Towson hiring is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.