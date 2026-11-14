Towson has some solid management roles open right now, from hands-on operations to corporate program leadership. If you’ve got people skills and like running the show, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,509 – $88,479.20 base pay

Lead the service team that keeps Sunbelt’s rental equipment fleet ready to go. You’ll manage repairs, schedules, parts, safety, and customer issues, with strong benefits, PTO, and lots of on-the-job training.

Employer: Cinemark

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.75 – $21.25 per hour

Help run a busy movie theatre, leading teams across all departments and making sure guests have a great experience. This role is a clear path to Senior Assistant Manager and then Theatre/General Manager, plus perks like free movies and growth programs.

Employer: Stanley Black & Decker

Location: Towson, MD (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $62,200 – $100,200 per year

Join the Global Tools & Storage team and manage new product development projects for brands like DEWALT and CRAFTSMAN. You’ll track project P&L, timelines, and risks while working cross-functionally, with strong benefits, learning resources, and room to grow.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.