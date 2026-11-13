Towson’s legal scene is busy right now, with solid options for both courtroom pros and insurance law specialists. If you’re in law or claims, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Maryland Judiciary

Maryland Judiciary Location: Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Towson, MD

Salary: $186,510/year

Type: Full-time, temporary (through March 31, 2027)

Application deadline: November 23, 2026

Handle domestic and other family law matters under Maryland Rules 9-207 and 9-208, including child support and motions. Requires a Juris Doctor, Maryland Bar membership in good standing, and at least 5 years practicing law in Maryland (10+ years family law preferred). You’ll run conferences and hearings, issue written findings, and work closely with judges and court staff.

Employer: COHEN|HARRIS LLC

Location: Towson, MD (in person)

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

Type: Full-time

Support attorneys on civil litigation from start to finish, including legal research, drafting pleadings and motions, managing discovery, and trial prep. You’ll touch a wide mix of practice areas (commercial litigation, personal injury, landlord–tenant, immigration, and more) and use tools like Westlaw, LexisNexis, PCLaw, and iManage. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and free parking.

Employer: Chesapeake Employers’ Insurance Company

Location: Towson, MD (hybrid office environment)

Salary (Claims Adjuster): $64,605–$96,907/year

Salary (Senior Claims Adjuster): $69,780–$104,670/year

Type: Full-time

Investigate, evaluate, and settle Maryland workers’ compensation claims, attend hearings and mediations, and manage your own caseload. Senior Adjusters also mentor junior staff and handle more complex files. Roles call for a bachelor’s degree plus several years of claims experience (including workers’ comp) and often an AIC or similar designation. Benefits include health, dental, vision, robust PTO, 8% employer retirement contribution, disability and life insurance, and hybrid work flexibility.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, gather any writing samples, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.