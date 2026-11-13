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Towson
🏥 Towson, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
3 days ago
Towson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, surgery centers, and specialty clinics all hiring. If you’re in patient care or clinical support, there are several solid options here right now.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Chesapeake Urology Associates
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$24/hour
- Work in a busy urology practice handling vitals, specimens, rooming patients, and triage calls. Good fit if you have MA training/experience and want steady hours, strong benefits, and no late nights.
Physician – Breast Surgery
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a nonprofit health system)
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $400,000–$450,000/year (estimate from recruiter)
- 100% breast surgery with an established team, midlevel support, robotics, and strong oncology partners. Infrequent call and potential eligibility for federal loan forgiveness make this attractive for breast-focused surgeons.
Registered Dietitian
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35–$40/hour
- Lead clinical nutrition services in a long-term care setting, with Monday–Friday flexible schedules. Comes with telemedicine access, daily pay option, and a broad benefits package for those who like autonomy and resident impact.
Mammography Technologist
- Employer: Advanced Radiology
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: Not listed
- Perform high-quality mammograms in a well-established imaging network, working closely with radiologists and clinical staff. Ideal if you have ARRT credentials and want a patient-focused breast imaging role in an outpatient setting.
Andrology Lab Tech
- Employer: Shady Grove Fertility / US Fertility
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$32/hour
- Early-shift lab role (Mon–Fri 6:30–3:00, every other weekend, 3 holidays/year) working with semen analysis, ART prep, and cryopreservation. Great for biology/MLT grads who want to grow in reproductive medicine with strong benefits.
PAM RN PRN Unit Based Tier IV
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: PRN (Tier IV)
- Pay: Flat rate $50/hour
- PRN RN role providing inpatient care with a strong focus on evidence-based practice and teamwork. Good match for experienced RNs who want premium PRN pay and schedule flexibility.
Nursing Professional Development Practitioner II
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $44.76–$67.19/hour
- Lead orientation, competencies, and education programs for nursing staff at the unit/division level. Best for BSN-prepared nurses with 3+ years’ experience who enjoy teaching, mentoring, and driving practice standards.
ASC Prep/PACU Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Ruxton SurgiCenter
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Prep and recover mostly orthopedic and pain management patients in an outpatient surgery center. Four days a week with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call, perfect for experienced PACU/critical care RNs wanting work–life balance.
OR Equipment Tech
- Employer: University of Maryland Medical System
- Location: Towson, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Support the OR team by setting up rooms, handling equipment, and helping maintain sterile, safe environments. Great entry point into the OR for someone with a high school diploma, CPR, and interest in surgical services.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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