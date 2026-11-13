Towson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, surgery centers, and specialty clinics all hiring. If you’re in patient care or clinical support, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Chesapeake Urology Associates

Chesapeake Urology Associates Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Work in a busy urology practice handling vitals, specimens, rooming patients, and triage calls. Good fit if you have MA training/experience and want steady hours, strong benefits, and no late nights.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a nonprofit health system)

CompHealth (recruiting for a nonprofit health system) Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $400,000–$450,000/year (estimate from recruiter)

(estimate from recruiter) 100% breast surgery with an established team, midlevel support, robotics, and strong oncology partners. Infrequent call and potential eligibility for federal loan forgiveness make this attractive for breast-focused surgeons.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$40/hour

Lead clinical nutrition services in a long-term care setting, with Monday–Friday flexible schedules. Comes with telemedicine access, daily pay option, and a broad benefits package for those who like autonomy and resident impact.

Employer: Advanced Radiology

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perform high-quality mammograms in a well-established imaging network, working closely with radiologists and clinical staff. Ideal if you have ARRT credentials and want a patient-focused breast imaging role in an outpatient setting.

Employer: Shady Grove Fertility / US Fertility

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$32/hour

Early-shift lab role (Mon–Fri 6:30–3:00, every other weekend, 3 holidays/year) working with semen analysis, ART prep, and cryopreservation. Great for biology/MLT grads who want to grow in reproductive medicine with strong benefits.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Towson, MD

Type: PRN (Tier IV)

Pay: Flat rate $50/hour

PRN RN role providing inpatient care with a strong focus on evidence-based practice and teamwork. Good match for experienced RNs who want premium PRN pay and schedule flexibility.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44.76–$67.19/hour

Lead orientation, competencies, and education programs for nursing staff at the unit/division level. Best for BSN-prepared nurses with 3+ years’ experience who enjoy teaching, mentoring, and driving practice standards.

Employer: Ruxton SurgiCenter

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Prep and recover mostly orthopedic and pain management patients in an outpatient surgery center. Four days a week with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call, perfect for experienced PACU/critical care RNs wanting work–life balance.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support the OR team by setting up rooms, handling equipment, and helping maintain sterile, safe environments. Great entry point into the OR for someone with a high school diploma, CPR, and interest in surgical services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.