🍽️ Towson Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Towson’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring steady help. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Einstein Bros Bagels

Einstein Bros Bagels Location: 901 Goucher Blvd, Towson, MD 21286

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.57 – $21.86 per hour + tips

Hours: Early mornings, no evenings or nights, store closes at 2–3 PM

Help run a busy bagel shop, support the team, and open/close the store with the General Manager’s trust. This is a good fit if you want leadership experience, a flexible schedule, and true work–life balance with afternoons and nights free.

Employer: Atwater's

Atwater's Location: Kenilworth (Towson, MD)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (weekends-only option)

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Support the kitchen by washing dishes, keeping work areas clean, and helping prep food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. No experience is required, and you get paid training, staff discounts, PTO, and a flexible schedule in a bakery/coffee shop style setting.

Employer: Blakehurst Senior Living

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Listed as Full-time Lead Server (posting header shows part-time; confirm with employer)

Listed as (posting header shows part-time; confirm with employer) Pay: $17.75 – $19.75 per hour

Take the lead in an upscale dining room at a senior living community, helping with seating, server schedules, and special events. Full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, free parking, and DailyPay, making this a strong option if you want stability and growth.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have some wiggle room for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.