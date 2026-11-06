🔧 Towson Building & Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Towson has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled HVAC and property maintenance. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS) Location: Towson, MD

Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Hourly, part-time (early morning shift 5am–11am)

Clean restrooms, floors, windows, and common areas in a busy facility while keeping things safe and tidy. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, steady work, and access to limited medical benefits, 401(k) with match, Quick Pay, and discounts.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS) Location: Towson, MD

Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Hourly, part-time (day shift 12pm–8pm)

Front-line cleaning role in a high-traffic site where you interact with customers and handle daily requests. Great if you like staying busy, talking with people, and want benefits access plus 401(k) match and Quick Pay while building janitorial and customer service skills.

Employer: Morgan Properties

Location: Towson/Baltimore, MD (Towson Crossing Apartments)

Pay: $27.00–$35.00/hour

Type: Full-time (listed as internship category, but functions as a regular role)

Lead maintenance work at a 465-unit apartment community, handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and make-readies with the Service Manager. Comes with 50% rent discount, full benefits, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and quarterly bonuses, plus a clear path to Service Manager.

Employer: Interior Climate Solutions (ICS)

Location: Towson, MD

Pay: $38.00–$48.00/hour (job text also notes $36–$48 range)

(job text also notes $36–$48 range) Type: Full-time

High-level field role for experienced commercial HVAC/R techs who can run calls solo and handle complex diagnostics. Includes company truck, fuel card, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, life insurance, and referral program, with a clear path to lead tech and field leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.