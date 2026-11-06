🛒 Towson Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

Towson’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands staffing up for steady foot traffic and holiday build-up. If you like fast-paced days, helping customers, and store energy, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Towson, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: At or above local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Lead shifts at a fun accessories store, help drive sales, and get trained to do ear piercings. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of retail management, love fashion trends, and want a strong employee discount plus growth potential.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

Location: 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.25–$16.75 per hour starting range

Help run the backroom and sales floor flow—truck deliveries, tagging, and merchandising—while coaching associates and keeping the store organized. Good fit if you have 1 year of retail + 6 months leadership, can work a flexible schedule, and want solid benefits and a clear path to grow with a Fortune 100 retailer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.