🤝 Towson, MD Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Towson has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in your community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and great if you want your work to really matter.

Employer: Athelas Institute

Athelas Institute Location: Towson, MD (Residential program; Bendbough/Columbia site noted)

Towson, MD (Residential program; Bendbough/Columbia site noted) Type: Full-time (Residential / Other)

Full-time (Residential / Other) Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the day-to-day operations of a group home supporting adults with IDD/DD—scheduling staff, coordinating medical appointments, keeping the home safe and stocked, and jumping in with direct care when needed. This is a good fit if you have at least 1 year of supervisory experience, a driver’s license, and want a role with health, vision, dental, 403(b), paid trainings, and PTO.

Employer: Not listed (long-term care facility)

Not listed (long-term care facility) Location: Towson, MD

Towson, MD Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the full activities program for residents in a long-term care setting—building monthly calendars, planning events, and making sure there’s something meaningful for everyone, seven days a week. Great if you’re organized, love working with older adults (including those with dementia), and want a leadership role that blends program planning, staff supervision, and resident engagement.

Employer: Brightview Senior Living

Location: Towson, MD

Towson, MD Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17.50 – $20.25/hour

Support residents in Brightview’s Wellspring Village memory care community by helping run games, music, art, and other daily programs that keep people active and connected. This is a fun, social role with health, vision, dental, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and more, perfect if you’re creative, outgoing, and have a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.