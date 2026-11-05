🏥 Towson, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Towson’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals and clinics are hiring across nursing, behavioral health, surgery, and therapy. If you’re in healthcare and open to a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Gastro Health

Gastro Health Location: Towson, MD (plus nearby centers)

(plus nearby centers) Salary: $280,000–$320,000 base + bonus opportunities

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

This CRNA-only role is all outpatient GI with M–F, 7am–3pm, no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Great if you want high-level anesthesia work, stable hours, and strong benefits with a large GI group.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Towson, MD

Salary: $240,000–$285,000 base

Type: Full-time

Work on the Adult Inpatient Service Line with a primary focus on geriatric psychiatry—acute care, med management, and treatment planning with a strong interdisciplinary team. Good fit if you like teaching, quality projects, and a mission-driven, physician-led setting.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time, day shift leadership

Lead a geriatric psych inpatient unit, overseeing 24/7 operations, staffing, and budget while still using your clinical skills. Ideal for an RN with strong inpatient psych experience ready to move into or grow in nurse leadership.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Towson, MD

Pay: $1,919 per week (travel package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Short-term PT contract with day-one benefits and 40-hour weeks, great if you want to try Towson, build experience, and keep flexibility. New grads are welcome, and you’ll have recruiter and clinical support throughout the assignment.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Resource/float RN role

Join the UMMS Staffing Center and float to ICU and other units based on need, using your acute care skills across different settings. Good for experienced RNs who like variety, autonomy, and system-wide exposure.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Hands-on OR role setting up rooms, managing instruments, and supporting surgeons through procedures. A solid step if you want to deepen your surgical tech skills and help mentor newer techs.

Employer: University of Maryland Medical System

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Work directly at the surgeon’s side with advanced responsibilities in the OR, from positioning and draping to assisting throughout the case. Great for experienced surgical techs ready for more responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here are hiring for related roles too. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so they don’t miss a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.