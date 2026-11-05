💰 Towson, MD Accounting Jobs with Multiple Senior Openings

Towson’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong demand for experienced tax and accounting leaders. If you’ve got public accounting or tax chops, there are some solid options here.

Employer: CyberCoders (regional Top 50 CPA firm)

CyberCoders (regional Top 50 CPA firm) Location: Towson, MD (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $190,000 base + annual bonus

Lead business tax engagements for S-corps, C-corps, and partnerships at a long-established, award-winning CPA firm. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in public tax, enjoy managing teams and client relationships, and want perks like 30 days PTO, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and a flexible hybrid schedule.

Employer: Frazier & Deeter (Top 50 accounting & advisory firm)

(Top 50 accounting & advisory firm) Location: Towson, MD (remote listed)

(remote listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $200,000

Senior leadership role in the GovCon (government contracting) space, advising clients on FAR, DCAA, CAS, indirect rates, and compliance. Great fit if you have 8+ years with government contractors, know tools like Deltek Costpoint/Unanet/PROCAS, and want to lead multiple engagements, mentor teams, and help grow a specialized practice.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Towson, MD (on-site TurboTax office)

(on-site TurboTax office) Type: Part-time, year-round (min. ~20 hrs/week)

(min. ~20 hrs/week) Pay (Maryland): $26.00 – $39.00 per hour, plus bonus and equity eligibility

Year-round, community-facing tax role where you prepare simple to complex 1040 returns, give tax advice, and help grow a local TurboTax client base. Best for EA/CPA/attorneys or seasoned preparers who like in-person client work, local outreach, and using Intuit’s tools and marketing support to build long-term relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—firms like these tend to keep hiring strong talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.