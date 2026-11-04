🏗️ Towson, MD Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Towson’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to principal roles. If you’re in systems, controls, civil, or energy, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: FastTek Global

FastTek Global Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads test method development for new and existing products, from strategy and test plans to data analysis and root-cause work. Good fit if you have ~10 years in test engineering and like owning processes, mentoring others, and working across design, quality, and manufacturing.

Employer: FastTek Global

FastTek Global Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact controls role leading model-based design using MATLAB/Simulink across multiple business units. Ideal if you have 10+ years in control systems, are comfortable with MIL/SIL/HIL testing, and want to set standards, mentor engineers, and drive advanced control algorithms.

Employer: Bohler

Location: Towson, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year

Great starter role if you’re just out of school and want hands-on site design work using AutoCAD Civil 3D. You’ll support grading, utilities, and stormwater design on commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects with strong training, mentorship, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Partner Engineering and Science, Inc

Location: Towson, MD (travel ~25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year

Mid-level role doing ASHRAE energy audits, building energy modeling, and project management for efficiency and renewable projects. Good match if you have a few years in energy engineering, know tools like eQuest/EnergyPlus, and want a mix of field work, analysis, and client-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.