💰 Towson, MD Accounting Jobs with Multiple Growth Opportunities

Towson’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to management. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready to level up your accounting or billing career.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for an established client)

CFS (recruiting for an established client) Location: Towson, MD (hybrid – 100% onsite first 90 days , then 3 days in-office / 2 days remote )

(hybrid – , then ) Salary: $60,000 – $70,000

Type: Full-time

Entry-level role that’s perfect for recent accounting grads (0–2 years experience). You’ll get hands-on training in journal entries, reconciliations, billing, month-end close, and audit support, plus strong benefits and a steady Monday–Friday schedule.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for an established client)

CFS (recruiting for an established client) Location: Towson, MD (hybrid – onsite first 90 days, then 3 days in-office / 2 days remote )

(hybrid – onsite first 90 days, then ) Salary: $60,000 – $70,000

Type: Full-time

Great fit if you have a solid accounting foundation and want more than just billing work. About 60% of the job is general accounting (journal entries, reconciliations, close, audits), with training, flexible start times, and strong benefits.

Employer: Kalkstein Chiropractic

Location: Towson, MD ( 100% on-site , no remote/hybrid)

( , no remote/hybrid) Pay: $26–$29 per hour

Type: Listed as part-time in the feed, but description states full-time, Monday–Friday

Lead the medical billing department for a busy chiropractic and rehab practice. You’ll supervise staff, handle claims, denials, A/R, appeals, and reporting, and be the go-to person for improving billing workflows.

Employer: FINITETEK INC

Location: Towson, MD (flexible schedule with remote & digital work opportunities )

(flexible schedule with ) Salary: $80,000 – $130,000 (plus tax season, holiday, and performance bonuses)

(plus tax season, holiday, and performance bonuses) Type: Full-time

Ideal for someone with 3+ years of individual, S-corp, and partnership tax prep. You’ll work directly with small to mid-sized clients, get health insurance, PTO, 10 paid holidays, 401(k) with profit sharing, paid parking, and daily in-office lunch.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.