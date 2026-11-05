🛒 Townsend, MA Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Up to $30/hr

Townsend’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you want to grow into management or pick up part‑time hours.

Employer: Haffner's (via Energy North Group)

Haffner's (via Energy North Group) Location: Townsend, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Step into a leadership track at a busy convenience store, with $300 sign-on bonus, on-demand pay, and strong advancement opportunities (many managers are promoted from within). You’ll help run daily operations, supervise staff, handle customer issues, and keep the store clean, stocked, and welcoming.

Employer: Hannaford

Location: 18 Main Street, Harbor Village, Townsend, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay range: $15.10 – $22.60 per hour

Great fit if you want steady part-time hours in a grocery store setting. You’ll stock shelves, help customers find items, and keep the store clean and organized while working with a friendly team.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.