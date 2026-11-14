undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Summit County
Summit County owns the land. Can it turn it into affordable housing?
By Rebecca Brenner,2 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Council members expressed support Thursday for advancing housing plans on county-owned land, identifying three properties as potential opportunities to expand affordable and workforce housing. During a Nov. 12 work session, county staff recommended prioritizing the Cline Dahle property near Jeremy Ranch, the Gilmore property in the Snyderville Basin, and the Boswell property in Coalville. The discussion followed an Oct. 6 housing summit focused on the county’s long-term housing needs. Summit County Housing Authority Executive Director Madlyn McDonough said the county could take a more active role in developing land it already owns while working with municipalities and private developers on other housing opportunities. The discussion produced general support for moving Cline Dahle forward, exploring a broader master plan for Gilmore and pursuing discussions with Coalville about Boswell. Cline Dahle, a roughly 30-acre property along Rasmussen Road near Jeremy Ranch Elementary School, is the furthest along in the planning process. The County Council selected Columbus Pacific Development in June 2025 to negotiate a proposal that initially included 172 housing units, a new fire station and a recreation facility. The selection authorized negotiations but did not constitute final project approval. The project has since encountered zoning obstacles. During a March 2026 discussion about county housing regulations, council members acknowledged that existing development rules did not provide an appropriate zoning framework for the proposed housing. On Thursday, McDonough recommended either establishing a small-lot residential zone or identifying exceptions within existing zoning rules to advance the project. Council members expressed interest in resolving those obstacles and moving the development forward. The discussion was more cautious regarding Gilmore, a large county-owned property in the Snyderville Basin. Staff suggested developing a master plan for a 10- to 15-acre portion of the property for potential housing. Council members instead discussed examining the broader property before determining how much land, if any, should be dedicated to affordable housing. Council member Roger Armstrong raised the possibility of accommodating other community needs, including senior housing and continuing care facilities, and cautioned against committing the property to a single use without considering its long-term potential. Council members also identified transportation access and infrastructure capacity as considerations for future development. By the end of the discussion, staff summarized the council’s direction as support for exploring a longer-term master planning process for Gilmore rather than moving immediately toward a specific housing project. The third property, Boswell, is in Coalville. McDonough recommended pursuing a collaborative agreement with city officials to explore affordable housing development there. Council members expressed interest in that approach, although no development agreement or specific housing proposal was approved. The discussion comes as county staff project growing demand for housing over the next decade. During Thursday’s presentation, staff estimated that Summit County would need 1,874 occupied housing units affordable to households earning 80% or less of the area median income by 2036 to maintain its current share of workers who live locally. The County Council adopted a housing strategy in August aimed at facilitating 1,500 affordable housing units over 10 years. The goal was established as a starting point rather than a measure of the county’s full housing needs. No development plans or zoning changes for the three properties were approved Thursday. Staff are expected to refine the housing strategies for further council consideration.