PARK CITY, Utah — A Wyoming man is being held without bail after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper said he pointed a handgun at another driver and fired a shot during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 80 near Silver Creek Junction.

Tyler Asay, 30, was arrested Nov. 12. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court, he was booked for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault with a road rage enhancement, both second-degree felonies. He was also booked for prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, altering a handgun’s identification mark and having an open container of alcohol.

The affidavit says a man and his cousin were driving near mile marker 146, near the U.S. 40 interchange. They reported that a black Mazda tailgated them, pulled alongside and pointed a handgun directly at them. The two ducked and heard a shot. Trooper Lane Hooser wrote that he was nearby and heard the shot, which he first thought was a vehicle backfiring.

Troopers stopped the Mazda farther west on I-80. According to the affidavit, Asay admitted to “brandishing his weapon” and said he fired into the air as a show of force because the other driver had cut him off. A records check showed Asay was a restricted person, according to the affidavit. Troopers found five more guns in the car, including one with its serial number filed off that Asay admitted owning, along with an open container of alcohol. Two passengers were also taken into custody.

On Nov. 13, Judge Richard Mrazik ordered Asay held without bail. He found clear and convincing evidence that Asay would be a substantial danger to the community or would be likely to flee if released.

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