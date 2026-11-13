SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday evening after more than four hours, ABC News reported, ending a rare halt that held departing flights at Salt Lake City International Airport and every other U.S. airport.

The ground stop took effect at 1:54 p.m. Mountain time, according to an FAA Advisory, which cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The FAA said in a post on X that a “temporary telecommunications outage” prompted the order and that it halted flights out of an “abundance of caution.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X the problem was “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” the facilities that guide aircraft between airports.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication the outage was “a nefarious attack,” CBS News reported. He said officials do not yet know what caused it. “We’re gonna find out what happened,” Mullin said, according to The Associated Press.

Cancellations expected into the weekend

Nearly 5,000 flights were canceled nationwide Friday, and nearly 800 were already canceled for Saturday, according to FlightAware data reported by ABC News. CNBC reported that more than 10,000 flights were disrupted and that cancellations are expected to continue Saturday.

Impact at SLC

Salt Lake City International said in a post on X during the stop that it was “working with our concessionaires and other airport tenants to support passengers whose travel has been unexpectedly impacted.”

SLC is a major hub for Delta Air Lines, which accounts for about 70 percent of the airport’s traffic, according to the airport. Travelers flying this weekend should check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

Rare nationwide order

Friday’s order was only the second nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The first came in January 2023, when a key FAA computer system failed, according to The Associated Press.

This story has been updated with the lifting of the ground stop and new information from federal officials.

Original Story:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop for every U.S. airport on Friday afternoon, holding all departing flights at Salt Lake City International Airport and nationwide until further notice.

Salt Lake City International said in a social media post Friday afternoon that it “is aware of the FAA nationwide ground stop. At this time the FAA does not have an estimated time for a return to service.”

The airport said it is “working with our concessionaires and other airport tenants to support passengers whose travel has been unexpectedly impacted.”

The ground stop took effect at 1:54 p.m. Mountain time, according to FAA Command Center Advisory 111, titled “National Ground Stop.” The advisory cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” and stated that “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice” and inbound international flights “will be managed on a case by case basis.” The advisory lists an effective window through 9:30 p.m. Mountain time Friday, though departures remain on hold until the FAA says otherwise.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that the FAA issued the ground stop “following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.” Duffy did not give an estimated restoration time or identify what caused the communication issue.

Impact at SLC

Salt Lake City International handles approximately 300 scheduled commercial departures each day, serving close to 100 cities with nonstop flights, according to the airport. SLC is a major hub for Delta Air Lines, which accounts for about 70 percent of the airport’s traffic.

Travelers flying out of SLC this evening, including visitors heading home from Park City, should check their flight status with their airline before driving to the airport.

Rare nationwide order

The FAA last paused departures nationwide on Jan. 11, 2023, after an outage in its Notice to Air Missions system, which provides flight crews with safety information. That ground stop lasted roughly two hours.

TownLift will update this story as more information becomes available.

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