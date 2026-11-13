PARK CITY, Utah — In front of an adoring and supportive crowd of coaches, parents, friends, and teammates, four Park City High School student-athletes signed the contracts to play soccer for colleges on Wednesday.

Hailey Olsen: Rice University

Addison Bowers: Trinity University

Elsa Dellenbach: The Ohio State University

Autumn Reital: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Not pictured is Olsen who serves as the Miners team captain and granted TownLift an interview on Senior Night.:

“This is always one of those moments worthy of celebration because it’s bigger than just today, it’s about the years of work these girls have put into it,” the coach of the Park City High School girls soccer team Anthony DiCicco told TownLift. “They’ve got exciting things ahead of them, there’s no question in my mind.” He continued, “The support they all have for each other is amazing and that’s a large part of what makes the Miners program special.”

Separately they’ve played for not only PCHS but also various clubs around the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back including Avalanche, La Roca, Park City Soccer Club, and City SC.

Among the girls, they plan to major in subjects such as Entrepreneurship, Business, and the ever-popular “Undecided.”

Student-athlete Dellenbach told TownLift, “I’m super excited, ready for the next step and this day just kind of like solidifies that.”

All the players gave a shout-out to their parents.

See the gathering of friends, family, and fans below:

“Yeah, driving all up and down the entire Salt Lake Valley for practices and games with some other teams was definitely a labor of love,” Kendra Bowers, proud mom of Addison told TownLift. “But it’s all paid off now and this team right here at Park City High was the crucial community-building experience for this fun sport for our whole family.”

Reital went to McPolin Elementary School, Bowers to Parley’s Park, Olsen went to Trailside, and Dellenbach to the Weilenmann School of Discovery.

Even though they’re off to different, warmer weather states next fall, the ones we spoke to had the same idea about one thing, they will not miss the snow and the cold.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter