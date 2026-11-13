WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed bipartisan legislation to improve weather forecasting and emergency warnings, a move Utah Sen. John Curtis says could help communities better prepare for wildfires, flash floods and drought.

The Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization Act, cosponsored by Curtis, would modernize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather radar and radio systems, address gaps in radar coverage, and strengthen severe-weather forecasts.

According to a Nov. 11 announcement from Curtis’ office, the legislation would also improve long-range weather predictions, giving farmers, ranchers and water managers more information to plan for changing conditions weeks or months in advance.

The bill includes provisions to improve forecasting for flooding, hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts, landslides, wildfires and atmospheric rivers. It would also support the development of next-generation weather technologies and improve how research advances are incorporated into operational forecasting systems.

Another focus is public communication. The legislation would strengthen NOAA weather radio services and improve the clarity and timeliness of emergency warnings. It also calls for efforts to close radar coverage gaps, particularly in areas prone to flash flooding and regions with limited weather observations.

Curtis, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, pointed to the damage caused by wildfires and subsequent flooding in Utah this year.

“Over the course of this year’s fire season, Utah communities have faced extreme wildfires that have led to catastrophic flooding,” Curtis said in the announcement. “I’ve seen the damage these floods have caused to homes and livelihoods firsthand, and it is devastating.”

The legislation would also improve marine fog forecasting in coastal areas where reduced visibility can disrupt shipping and maritime commerce.

The bipartisan measure was introduced by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and ranking member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., with support from lawmakers in both parties.

“I applaud the passage of this bipartisan bill and thank my colleagues for their hard work,” Curtis said. “It will help support our rural communities facing increasingly powerful fires and floods by modernizing weather communication and radio services, and I hope to see it signed into law soon.”

The legislation has passed the Senate but has not yet become law.

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