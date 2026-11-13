PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s long-running effort to develop the Bonanza five-acre site reached a turning point Friday, as a divided City Council directed staff to begin the process of terminating the city’s agreement with Brinshore Development after a special meeting packed with opponents to the project.

The direction came after a lengthy discussion about the project’s cost, scale, divided community support, and the city’s broader goals for the property.

The meeting did not include a formal vote to terminate the agreement. Instead, the mayor asked council for a straw poll on whether staff should move toward terminating the agreement. Council responded affirmatively, and staff said it had the direction needed to determine next steps.

The revised plan Brinshore brought to council sought to preserve public gathering spaces, an arts pavilion, green space and other elements of the community vision developed for the property. But council members remained divided over whether the project, even in its revised form, was the right investment for the site.

“I wish we would have stopped this process when Kimball left and really taken a look at what happened and why did they leave, and what was the impact of that?” said Councilmember Tana Toly, who didn’t recommend the project to move forward. “Because what that did was we lost our anchor tenant, and we lost the plot, and we then tried to shove some art in here.”

Councilmembers Bill Ciraco and Diego Zegarra joined Toly in dissenting to the project.

The discussion also reflected a broader disagreement over what the five-acre property should become and how Park City should balance workforce housing with open space and other community priorities.

Councilmember Molly Miller expressed support for continuing the project, arguing that workforce housing in town is important to the local economy and that the development team had responded to the feedback it received. She argued that opposition to workforce housing in town had become a significant obstacle.

“I hear community members say over … and over again about the five acre and about every single other project that includes workforce housing: ‘I support affordable housing, just not here,'” said Miller. “When our workforce living in town drops from 20 to 12 percent and keeps falling, we lose young families, young people, and employees.”

Councilmember Ed Parigian, who also expressed support for moving the project forward, said, “I think the haves have spoken, and they don’t want the have-nots here in town … and that’s the most disappointing part about this whole thing.”

Mayor Ryan Dickey acknowledged that the development team had made the changes the city requested, but said the project lacked a constituency in the community to move forward.

“I think the changes are great. I think you did exactly what we asked for,” Dickey said, before adding that he did not believe the project had the community support needed to advance.

He also pointed to a larger challenge — how to engage residents in the process so they understand the look, feel, and investment of a proposed development before the city reaches an advanced design stage.

The project, Dickey said, has been shaped by years of changing visions and decisions, and the city will need to learn from the process as it considers what comes next.

What happens next?

The immediate next step is for city staff to pursue the direction given by council in moving toward terminating the existing agreement and have another conversation with Brinshore.

The future of the five-acre property remains unresolved. Friday’s discussion did not establish a new development plan or determine whether the city will pursue another proposal, reconsider the property’s uses, or take a different approach altogether.

There was also discussion about reimbursing Brinshore for expenses incurred during the process. Parigian noted the developer should be compensated for the time and work invested, and the matter is expected to return to council.

The Bonanza five-acre site has been the subject of years of city planning, public engagement and changing development concepts. Friday’s direction marks a significant break from the current effort to bring a mixed-use development to the property.

For now, the proposed project is no longer moving ahead on the path council had been pursuing. What replaces it remains an open question.

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