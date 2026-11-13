PARK CITY, Utah – The first in a series of three winter storms begins this evening with a cold front moving in through mid-morning on Saturday.

Expect to see some light showers beginning tonight ahead of the front. The main bulk of snow, which looks to be in the 4-8” range in general for the Wasatch, will fall overnight through about noon on Saturday. A brief period of northwest winds could help the highest elevations of upper little cottonwood see closer to a foot of snow, although that is in the upper range of the forecast. This is by far the warmest storm of the three in queue and accumulations may be limited due to this, along with possible periods of graupel.

Forecast snow totals: Tonight – Saturday

PC Base/Town: T – 1”

Deer Valley/PCMR: 3 – 7”

Cottonwood Canyons: 5 – 10”

Snow levels will start high, near 8500 feet and dropping to near 7000 feet as the front passes through Saturday morning. In town, Park City should see some snow but accumulations aren’t expected due to warm overnight temperatures. High pressure builds back in on Sunday, before weakening on Monday as the next system quickly approaches.

Second storm – much colder, beginning Tuesday

The second storm system is taking a similar southerly track on its approach to Utah, but will be bringing in much colder air with it – with snow levels potentially dropping all the way down to the Salt Lake Valley. The most updated model guidance is showing accumulations greater than a foot for the Wasatch with this system. Snow looks to begin Tuesday morning and lasting through Wednesday, followed by a brief lull in activity during the day on Wednesday. The town of Park City should see some snow accumulations with this colder storm.

Park City Mountain, Alta Ski Area, and Solitude Mountain Resort are all targeting to open Nov. 20, according to the opening-date schedule published by Ski Utah.

Storm three – extended outlook

Long-range forecast model guidance generally agrees that a closed-low type system will move into the area on Thursday and linger through the weekend. This storm will also be bringing in the coldest air of the season, but snow totals are a bit uncertain at this point as the nature of these closed low-pressure systems are inherently harder to predict, but generally seems to be in the 12” range.

All in all, between these three distinct winter storm systems there is a good chance of nearly three feet of snow by next Saturday…Welcome to the 2026-2027 super El Niño winter season!

The first two systems definitely follow a more southerly-track, which is one of the defining characteristic of a typical El Niño pattern. We saw this all throughout October, although those storms were generally too warm to produce much meaningful snowfall but helped aid with drought mitigation and record-high soil moisture levels ahead of the winter.

Follow the snow with TownLift

TownLift’s new Park City Snow and Weather Report now tracks all eight resorts in one place: overnight and 48-hour totals as each resort reports them to Ski Utah.

Sign up for First Chair, TownLift’s free powder-day email. Any morning a resort reports 6 inches or more, First Chair lands in your inbox around 7 a.m. with snow totals, the forecast, road conditions, webcams and the day’s local news. It only goes out on big snow days, and you can unsubscribe anytime.

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