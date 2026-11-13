PARK CITY, Utah — The best way to keep items out of the local landfill is to fix them, and that’s what Recycle Utah is trying to teach Summit County residents. Recycle Utah is holding its next Fix-it event at the Park City library on the third floor from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 21. They are ready to help people learn how to repair electronics, clothing, eyeglasses, or jewelry.

Volunteers with expertise in repairing things will be on hand. Interested participants can make sure they have the right tools on hand by registering in advance to let them know what items you hope to have fixed.

If you are an expert yourself and want to volunteer for the Tinker Team, sign up on their website. The Tinker Team helps restore broken items to a usable quality. They help fix items donated to Recycle Utah in the Warehouse Thrift Store and at the Fix-it clinics.

This is an ongoing program Recycle Utah offers to reduce the quantity of items that are taken to the landfill. It’s just one of many ways to make the landfill last longer. If you cannot make it to this Fix-it event, check Recycle Utah’s website for the next one.

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