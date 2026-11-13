SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County has the highest life expectancy in Utah, but residents in different parts of the county face a gap of more than seven years, according to state health data.

The Summit County Health Department’s 2024 Community Health Assessment, approved in April 2025, reports an estimated life expectancy of 84.7 years countywide, compared with 79.3 years statewide. In Park City, the figure rises to 86.2 years, while eastern Summit County has an estimated life expectancy of 78.7 years — a difference of 7.5 years.

The estimates, based on state mortality data from 2019 through 2023, reflect how long people in each population could be expected to live under the mortality conditions measured during that period. They do not predict an individual’s lifespan.

The figures are receiving renewed attention following a Nov. 11 report by Outside magazine examining why residents of Teton County, Wyoming, have an estimated life expectancy of 94 years.

According to Outside, Teton County Health Director Dr. Travis Riddell presented the finding to county commissioners in October. The estimate uses mortality data from 2022 through 2024 and is expected to be formally published in the county’s 2027 community health assessment.

Riddell told Outside that researchers compared Teton County with 13 other mountain counties, including Summit County, Utah, home to Park City.

The report examined several possible contributors to longevity in mountain communities, including outdoor recreation, low smoking rates, access to health care and economic resources. Riddell cautioned that the data does not establish why residents live longer.

In Summit County, local health officials have documented differences in access to resources and services.

The Health Department’s 2026-2030 Community Health Improvement Plan identifies housing affordability, income, access to health care and transportation among the conditions affecting residents’ health and well-being.

The plan describes western Summit County, including Park City and the Snyderville Basin, as more densely populated with a tourism-driven economy. Eastern Summit County, which includes communities in the North and South Summit school districts, has a stronger agricultural base and smaller communities.

The department reports that high housing costs make it difficult for many local workers to live near their jobs. Its improvement plan also identifies longer commutes, financial stress and reduced opportunities for social connection as potential consequences of limited affordable housing.

Health care access presents another challenge. According to the county’s 2026-2030 plan, findings from the 2024 community health assessment showed that about 11% of individuals lacked health insurance, while roughly one in 10 had not visited a health care provider in the previous year.

The plan also identifies access to parks, trails and outdoor recreation as local strengths. Residents surveyed by the department frequently cited the natural environment among the reasons Summit County is a healthy place to live.

The department’s current five-year improvement plan focuses on strengthening community partnerships, improving access to food and nutrition, and increasing immunization coverage to reduce preventable disease.

Although the local data shows a substantial difference in life expectancy between Park City and eastern Summit County, it does not establish the reasons for that gap.

The findings underscore a broader challenge for Summit County: maintaining its strong statewide health standing while addressing differences in health outcomes and access to resources across its communities.

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