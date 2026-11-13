PARK CITY, Utah — Koyoté, the Salt Lake City ramen restaurant recognized by the Michelin Guide, has opened a second location in Kimball Junction, bringing chef and co-owner Hiro Tagai’s Tokyo-style ramen to Park City.

The restaurant, located at 6546 Landmark Drive, opened in early November and is currently serving dinner, with plans to introduce lunch service later this month.

For Tagai, who spent years studying the craft of ramen in Japan, Park City was a natural fit.

“I’ve always had an interest in Park City,” Tagai said. “It’s a winter town, and it’s very adjacent to the kind of food we specialize in, which is ramen.”

The opportunity arose when space became available at the former location of Hana Ramen and Ichizu. Tagai said he had been considering an expansion and was already familiar with the Park City area.

Before opening Koyoté, Tagai worked as a sushi chef for approximately 10 years. A trip to Japan with fellow sushi chefs introduced him to the ramen traditions that would eventually reshape his career.

What began as a visit quickly turned into a search for exceptional ramen. Tagai later returned to Japan to work in ramen shops and attend ramen school, immersing himself in the techniques and flavors he wanted to bring to the United States.

His focus became Tokyo-style ramen, known for its clear broth and soy sauce base, rather than the creamy tonkotsu style more commonly found in American ramen restaurants.

“I wanted to recreate that for the American experience over here,” he said.

Tagai described learning ramen as similar to learning a language, with repeated exposure developing an instinct for what tastes right.

“Food is like a language,” he said. “I really learned what it’s supposed to taste like.”

That dedication earned Koyoté a place in the Michelin Guide’s Utah restaurant selection, which highlighted the Salt Lake City restaurant’s ramen, including its chicken-based broth, chashu pork, and marinated egg.

Tagai said the recognition came as a surprise but has not changed his underlying approach to the restaurant.

“We strive in really keeping the quality for an affordable price,” he said, adding that maintaining consistent food and service remains a priority.

The Park City restaurant currently serves much of the same menu as the Salt Lake City location, but Tagai expects that to evolve.

He said each location will have a chef de cuisine involved in shaping the menu, allowing the restaurant to respond to local preferences while maintaining its Japanese culinary foundation.

“We really want to figure out what Park City people want and crave,” he said.

For Tagai, the experience extends beyond the food. He and his team designed the restaurant’s interior themselves, emphasizing a welcoming atmosphere where guests can return with friends and family.

He hopes Koyoté becomes a place associated not only with ramen but also with shared experiences and memories.

“We’re here to serve good food for an affordable price, and we’re very family-friendly,” he said.

Koyoté is currently open Wednesday through Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. and closed Tuesdays. Tagai said the restaurant hopes to begin lunch service by the end of November, although the schedule has not been finalized.

The restaurant serves beer, sake, and wine. Seating is first come, first served, and reservations are not accepted.

Updates on hours and lunch service will be available through the restaurant’s Instagram account and Google business listing.

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