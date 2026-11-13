PARK CITY, Utah — Most vending machines carry convenient snacks and drinks, but the upcoming Light the World Giving Machine lets users select an item or service to donate to someone in need. Gifts range from $5 meals and $20 flu vaccines to winter clothing, shelter stays, and adaptive recreation.

The machine will be located on the Snow Creek Shopping Center plaza, east of The Market. The public is invited to a free opening celebration Saturday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 6 p.m. The event will include a ribbon-cutting, performances by Silver City Pink’s bluegrass band and the Swiss Miss Girls from Midway, and remarks from Park City Council Member Molly Miller. Leaders from the participating nonprofits will also unwrap the kiosks. Hot chocolate, cookies and photo opportunities will be available.

The kiosk will be available around the clock through Dec. 31.

In 2025, Giving Machine kiosks were available in 126 cities across 21 countries and six continents, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who sponsors the machines. Nearly 1 million people visited the kiosks and purchased approximately 4.8 million items to help people in need.

The Park City location will support five local nonprofits — Christian Center of Park City, National Ability Center, Peace House, People’s Health Clinic, and Youth Sports Alliance — along with two international organizations, iDE and Right To Play.

Each organization has a selection of gifts available through the machine. A $5 donation to the Christian Center, for example, provides backpack meals for a child, while $50 to Youth Sports Alliance helps provide a snow safety helmet for a young skier. Other options include childcare for families served by Peace House, patient transportation through People’s Health Clinic, and adaptive riding through the National Ability Center.

The LDS Church covers the Giving Machines’ operating expenses, allowing participating nonprofits to receive 100% of donations. The organizations receive a list of the items purchased, have 12 months to fulfill the gifts and report back on how the funds were used.

Karen Marriott, founder of Serve Park City, is leading the local effort with her husband, Nathan Rafferty. She hopes the machines become a holiday tradition for families.

“Bring your children and talk with them about local needs and their opportunity to give,” Marriott said. “Then let them pick a gift for another child or adult in their community.”

Rafferty, who is also the President & CEO of Ski Utah, said the machines offer an accessible way for people to make a difference, even with a small donation.

“For as little as $5, anyone can stop by the Giving Machine and give a child a meal, a warm coat or a first day on skis,” he said.

Weekend events will continue throughout December, with live local music and hot chocolate on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 5 p.m. A 12 Days of Christmas kickoff is planned for Saturday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate, and live music.

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